Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities

You are going to love this house! Be the envy of your family and friends in this awesome, open, airy end unit luxury townhome that backs to a STOCKED FISHING POND! The home, location, elementary school thru high school pyramids are all great reasons to run and see this house. No cats though, sorry!