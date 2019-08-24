All apartments in South Riding
42752 LOCKLEAR TERRACE

42752 Locklear Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

42752 Locklear Terrace, South Riding, VA 20152
South Riding

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
One of the best lots in South Riding!! This end-unit townhome is at the end of a street so doesn't get any traffic driving by. There is a lake that can be viewed from the front steps as well as a park nearby. Open floor plan with hardwood floors on main level. Family room with gas fireplace is right off kitchen with island and tons of cabinet space. The breakfast room leads to the spacious trex deck and is the perfect place to spend your mornings. Home is filled with natural light. You've got to check out the incredible master suite! It boasts 2 walk-in closets and a luxurious bath with Jacuzzi tub. Rec room on lower level is perfect for movie nights and leads to fenced backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 42752 LOCKLEAR TERRACE have any available units?
42752 LOCKLEAR TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Riding, VA.
What amenities does 42752 LOCKLEAR TERRACE have?
Some of 42752 LOCKLEAR TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 42752 LOCKLEAR TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
42752 LOCKLEAR TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 42752 LOCKLEAR TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 42752 LOCKLEAR TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Riding.
Does 42752 LOCKLEAR TERRACE offer parking?
No, 42752 LOCKLEAR TERRACE does not offer parking.
Does 42752 LOCKLEAR TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 42752 LOCKLEAR TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 42752 LOCKLEAR TERRACE have a pool?
No, 42752 LOCKLEAR TERRACE does not have a pool.
Does 42752 LOCKLEAR TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 42752 LOCKLEAR TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 42752 LOCKLEAR TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 42752 LOCKLEAR TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 42752 LOCKLEAR TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 42752 LOCKLEAR TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.
