42752 Locklear Terrace, South Riding, VA 20152 South Riding
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
One of the best lots in South Riding!! This end-unit townhome is at the end of a street so doesn't get any traffic driving by. There is a lake that can be viewed from the front steps as well as a park nearby. Open floor plan with hardwood floors on main level. Family room with gas fireplace is right off kitchen with island and tons of cabinet space. The breakfast room leads to the spacious trex deck and is the perfect place to spend your mornings. Home is filled with natural light. You've got to check out the incredible master suite! It boasts 2 walk-in closets and a luxurious bath with Jacuzzi tub. Rec room on lower level is perfect for movie nights and leads to fenced backyard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
