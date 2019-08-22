42247 ST HUBERTS PLACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse parking garage guest parking

New to the rental market! Spacious 3 bedroom TH in sought after location. Brick front, one car garage, backs to Trees w/ Deck. Plenty of additional visitor parking spaces. 3 Upper Level Bedrooms, two full baths. Spacious Master BR w/ Large Walk In Closet. Main Level boasts kitchen w/ island, SS Appliance, Corian Counters, HW Floors. Entertaining Room w/ Door leading to Deck. Bright Front Family Room w/ 1/2 bath. Large Lower Level Recreation Room w/ Door to back yard. John Champe High School.