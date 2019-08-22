All apartments in South Riding
South Riding, VA
42247 ST HUBERTS PLACE
Last updated August 22 2019 at 10:35 AM

42247 ST HUBERTS PLACE

42247 Saint Huberts Place · No Longer Available
Location

42247 Saint Huberts Place, South Riding, VA 20152

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
guest parking
New to the rental market! Spacious 3 bedroom TH in sought after location. Brick front, one car garage, backs to Trees w/ Deck. Plenty of additional visitor parking spaces. 3 Upper Level Bedrooms, two full baths. Spacious Master BR w/ Large Walk In Closet. Main Level boasts kitchen w/ island, SS Appliance, Corian Counters, HW Floors. Entertaining Room w/ Door leading to Deck. Bright Front Family Room w/ 1/2 bath. Large Lower Level Recreation Room w/ Door to back yard. John Champe High School.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 42247 ST HUBERTS PLACE have any available units?
42247 ST HUBERTS PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Riding, VA.
What amenities does 42247 ST HUBERTS PLACE have?
Some of 42247 ST HUBERTS PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 42247 ST HUBERTS PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
42247 ST HUBERTS PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 42247 ST HUBERTS PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 42247 ST HUBERTS PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Riding.
Does 42247 ST HUBERTS PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 42247 ST HUBERTS PLACE offers parking.
Does 42247 ST HUBERTS PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 42247 ST HUBERTS PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 42247 ST HUBERTS PLACE have a pool?
No, 42247 ST HUBERTS PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 42247 ST HUBERTS PLACE have accessible units?
No, 42247 ST HUBERTS PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 42247 ST HUBERTS PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 42247 ST HUBERTS PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 42247 ST HUBERTS PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 42247 ST HUBERTS PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
