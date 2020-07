Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pool

This wonderful Miller & Smith TH is located across from the neighborhood park & 1 block from the community pool...features include 3 fin lvls, 3 BR, 2 1/2 BA, a spacious Kit w/granite countertops, carpeting on upper lvls, a new heat pump, a MBR Suite w/sitting rm, Den/Office, 2 BRs on the upper lvl w/a Jack & Jill BA, walk in closets, sitting/gaming area, 2-car gar & a lovely fenced in stone patio. It's a must see!