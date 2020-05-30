All apartments in South Riding
Last updated May 30 2020 at 6:07 AM

26025 MURREY DRIVE

26025 Rachel Hill Drive · No Longer Available
Location

26025 Rachel Hill Drive, South Riding, VA 20152
South Riding

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Fantastic 3Bdrm/2.5Bath End Unit TH in desirable South Riding. Enter a beautiful & fully enclosed Georgetown patio from the rear two car detached garage and step into an extraordinary home, or welcome your guests into the living room from the front door of this award winning design. Home features 10 ft ceilings, big windows, lots of natural light and 2200 sq.ft. of real quality space. Maple wood floors main level and upgraded carpet on upper levels. Open dining/family/kitchen concept w/cozy gas fpl. Large private Master Suite on second level with two walk-in closets. Third level has two spacious bedrooms & shared bath. Located a block away from Elementary School and many of the Community amenities, which include pools, tennis, game courts, tot lots, hiking/jogging trails and community center. Your chance to enjoy all that South Riding has to offer from a place you will enjoy calling home. Available July 1st. Small Pets considered case-by-case basis. Please Excuse: Tenant is packing and lots of boxes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26025 MURREY DRIVE have any available units?
26025 MURREY DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Riding, VA.
What amenities does 26025 MURREY DRIVE have?
Some of 26025 MURREY DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26025 MURREY DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
26025 MURREY DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26025 MURREY DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 26025 MURREY DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 26025 MURREY DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 26025 MURREY DRIVE offers parking.
Does 26025 MURREY DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 26025 MURREY DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 26025 MURREY DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 26025 MURREY DRIVE has a pool.
Does 26025 MURREY DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 26025 MURREY DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 26025 MURREY DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 26025 MURREY DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 26025 MURREY DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 26025 MURREY DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

