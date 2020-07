Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Top two floors (2400 sqft) of this beautiful independent house is being offered for rent for a decent rental price. Bottom floor basement (1200 sqft) will not be included in the lease, but can be rented for an additional $525 with 30 day notice to existing tenant living in basement. Basement has a separate entrance. Granite kitchen island, fireplace and hardwood living area, detached 2 car garage in the back with a decent size deck with gazebo are the attractive features of this house. Big bedrooms with walk-in closets bring extra attraction to this independent house. Energy star appliances saves electric and gas bill to the tenants. Very nice neighborhood. Conveniently located near Rt.50. Close to lot of shopping and dining. Fair Oaks mall and Reston and Dulles Town Centers are minutes away. Dulles International Airport is also minutes away. Lot of employment opportunities are also close-by. Do not miss the beautiful opportunity to rent this cute house.