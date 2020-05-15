25908 STINGER DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities game room

Absolutely stunning single family home in sought after South Riding backing to trees for an abundance of privacy. Beautiful, gleaming hardwood floors throughout the main level. Gorgeous Kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, gas cooking and a Breakfast Room. Main level Office/Study. Two story Family Room with cozy gas fireplace and wall of windows for incredible natural day light. The upper level boasts a huge Master Bedroom with Sitting Nook, walk-in closet and beautiful En-Suite Bathroom with dual sinks, over sized soaking tub and a separate shower. The Loft area overlooks the Family Room and provides the perfect space for an additional Sitting Room, a Study Room or Game Room. Three additional, spacious Bedrooms also located on the upper level are serviced by the hall Bathroom. Gorgeous deck walks down to the private back yard and provides the perfect space for morning coffee, quiet retreat after a long day or as an outdoor living space to entertain guests.