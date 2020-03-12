25582 Creekmore Terrace, South Riding, VA 20152 South Riding
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Natural light-filled immaculate townhouse in south riding* three finished levels filled with open space* two-car garage* hardwood floors throughout the main level* granite counters with an open plan layout kitchen* very private back common area* excellent deck space* high 9ft+ ceilings* vaulted ceilings* community pool's*Close to South Riding Market Square* and much more
* application fee: $65 per adult * one month deposit
no section 8
call for more information
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5581404)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 25582 Creekmore Ter have any available units?
25582 Creekmore Ter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Riding, VA.
What amenities does 25582 Creekmore Ter have?
Some of 25582 Creekmore Ter's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25582 Creekmore Ter currently offering any rent specials?
25582 Creekmore Ter is not currently offering any rent specials.