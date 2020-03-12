All apartments in South Riding
25582 Creekmore Ter
25582 Creekmore Ter

25582 Creekmore Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

25582 Creekmore Terrace, South Riding, VA 20152
South Riding

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Natural light-filled immaculate townhouse in south riding* three finished levels filled with open space* two-car garage* hardwood floors throughout the main level* granite counters with an open plan layout kitchen* very private back common area* excellent deck space* high 9ft+ ceilings* vaulted ceilings* community pool's*Close to South Riding Market Square* and much more

* application fee: $65 per adult
* one month deposit

no section 8

call for more information

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5581404)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25582 Creekmore Ter have any available units?
25582 Creekmore Ter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Riding, VA.
What amenities does 25582 Creekmore Ter have?
Some of 25582 Creekmore Ter's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25582 Creekmore Ter currently offering any rent specials?
25582 Creekmore Ter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25582 Creekmore Ter pet-friendly?
No, 25582 Creekmore Ter is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Riding.
Does 25582 Creekmore Ter offer parking?
Yes, 25582 Creekmore Ter offers parking.
Does 25582 Creekmore Ter have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 25582 Creekmore Ter offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 25582 Creekmore Ter have a pool?
Yes, 25582 Creekmore Ter has a pool.
Does 25582 Creekmore Ter have accessible units?
No, 25582 Creekmore Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 25582 Creekmore Ter have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25582 Creekmore Ter has units with dishwashers.
Does 25582 Creekmore Ter have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 25582 Creekmore Ter has units with air conditioning.
