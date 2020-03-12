25582 Creekmore Ter

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Natural light-filled immaculate townhouse in south riding* three finished levels filled with open space* two-car garage* hardwood floors throughout the main level* granite counters with an open plan layout kitchen* very private back common area* excellent deck space* high 9ft+ ceilings* vaulted ceilings* community pool's*Close to South Riding Market Square* and much more



* application fee: $65 per adult

* one month deposit



no section 8



call for more information



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5581404)