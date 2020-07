Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

GOLF COURSE VIEWS! Shows like a dream. Hardwood floors on 2 levels, Gourmet kitchen w/ breakfast area & island, vaulted ceilings in bedrooms, 2 gas fireplaces, 2 decks, granite, glass french doors open from rec room to home office (which could double as 4th BR), Garage plus lots of parking. Access to pool and all amenities. Owner will hold rent at $2,350 for 2 years. Prefer long term lease.