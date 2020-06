Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

End unit has lots of light and new carpet! Bright open kitchen with large eating area and opens to large deck. Huge master suite with private bath and two other large bedrooms. Large rec room on lower level with fireplace. One car garage with opener, etc! Backs to woods, plenty of parking in garage, driveway and street. APPLY ONLINE @ https://www.richeypm.com/ *$60/applicant