25508 CROSSFIELD DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

PERFECT LOCATION CLOSE TO EVERYTHING END UNIT BRICK FRONT TWO CAR GARAGE TOWNHOME IN A SOUGHT AFTER SOUTH RIDING SUB-DIVISION WITH GOOD SCHOOLS AND LOTS OF RECREATIONAL FACILITIES AROUND. THIS THREE LEVEL FULLY FINISHED SPACIOUS TOWNHOME HAS THREE SPACIOUS BEDROOMS UPPER LEVEL WITH TWO FULL BATH, ONE HALF BATH IN THE MAIN LEVEL WITH BIG BACK YARD FOR SUMMER ENTERTAINMENTS AND BAR-B-QUES !! COME AND SEE, YOU WILL DEFINITELY NOT BE DISAPPOINTED!! NO PETS AND NO SMOKERS PLEASE. ONLY GOOD CREDIT APPLICANTS WITH SOLID FINANCING NEED APPLY. THANK YOU VERY MUCH FOR YOUR INTERESTS!!