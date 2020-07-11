25506 CROSSFIELD DRIVE

Amenities
First Time ever offered for Lease! Gorgeous light filled Brick front Garage End unit TH w/ 3 BR, 2.5 Baths, Hardwood on entire Main Level. You will love the natural lights- Sky lights in Breakfast area. You will find a Gourmet kitchen w/ granite counters, backsplash too. Bump outs Bay windows, gas fireplace to relax in front of, with Garage and plenty of street parking, Enjoy Community Pool, trails,tot-lots,tennis + basketball courts, close to shops and restaurants. This beauty will not last long. Applications accepted easily on line. Call for more information. Available Mid August for move in.