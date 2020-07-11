25506 CROSSFIELD DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court parking playground pool garage tennis court

First Time ever offered for Lease! Gorgeous light filled Brick front Garage End unit TH w/ 3 BR, 2.5 Baths, Hardwood on entire Main Level. You will love the natural lights- Sky lights in Breakfast area. You will find a Gourmet kitchen w/ granite counters, backsplash too. Bump outs Bay windows, gas fireplace to relax in front of, with Garage and plenty of street parking, Enjoy Community Pool, trails,tot-lots,tennis + basketball courts, close to shops and restaurants. This beauty will not last long. Applications accepted easily on line. Call for more information. Available Mid August for move in.