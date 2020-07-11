All apartments in South Riding
Last updated July 11 2020 at 6:19 AM

25506 CROSSFIELD DRIVE

25506 Crossfield Drive · (571) 264-1440
Location

25506 Crossfield Drive, South Riding, VA 20152
South Riding

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,800

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2412 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
First Time ever offered for Lease! Gorgeous light filled Brick front Garage End unit TH w/ 3 BR, 2.5 Baths, Hardwood on entire Main Level. You will love the natural lights- Sky lights in Breakfast area. You will find a Gourmet kitchen w/ granite counters, backsplash too. Bump outs Bay windows, gas fireplace to relax in front of, with Garage and plenty of street parking, Enjoy Community Pool, trails,tot-lots,tennis + basketball courts, close to shops and restaurants. This beauty will not last long. Applications accepted easily on line. Call for more information. Available Mid August for move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25506 CROSSFIELD DRIVE have any available units?
25506 CROSSFIELD DRIVE has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 25506 CROSSFIELD DRIVE have?
Some of 25506 CROSSFIELD DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25506 CROSSFIELD DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
25506 CROSSFIELD DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25506 CROSSFIELD DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 25506 CROSSFIELD DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Riding.
Does 25506 CROSSFIELD DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 25506 CROSSFIELD DRIVE offers parking.
Does 25506 CROSSFIELD DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 25506 CROSSFIELD DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 25506 CROSSFIELD DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 25506 CROSSFIELD DRIVE has a pool.
Does 25506 CROSSFIELD DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 25506 CROSSFIELD DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 25506 CROSSFIELD DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25506 CROSSFIELD DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 25506 CROSSFIELD DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 25506 CROSSFIELD DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
