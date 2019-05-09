All apartments in South Riding
25497 CANCELLO TERRACE

25497 Cancello Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

25497 Cancello Terrace, South Riding, VA 20152

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
FULLY AVAILABLE. NO ACCEPTED CONTRACT. WELCOME TO SUBMIT OFFERS AND SHOW THE PROPERTY. Elegant 5 year old two-car TH in sought after East Gate. Close toe Fairfax, Rt 50, metro bus to DC and Sillver metro station, shopping area. Beautifully upgraded, brick-front, two-car garage, built in2013!!!. Easy access to major roads/ hopping. Open floor plan w/ 2,000+ sqft w/ main-levelgleaming wood flooring. Modern kitchen w/ granite c-top,center island, SS apps, spacious cabinets.Bright, separate DR / LR w/ access to balcony.Public:Elegant TH in sought after East Gate. Beautifully upgraded, brick-front, two-car garage, built in2013!!!. Easy access to major roads/ hopping. Open floor plan w/ 2,000+ sqft w/ main-levelgleaming wood flooring. Modern kitchen w/ granite c-top,center island, SS apps, spacious cabinets.Bright, separate DR / LR w/ access to balcony

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25497 CANCELLO TERRACE have any available units?
25497 CANCELLO TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Riding, VA.
What amenities does 25497 CANCELLO TERRACE have?
Some of 25497 CANCELLO TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25497 CANCELLO TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
25497 CANCELLO TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25497 CANCELLO TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 25497 CANCELLO TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Riding.
Does 25497 CANCELLO TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 25497 CANCELLO TERRACE offers parking.
Does 25497 CANCELLO TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 25497 CANCELLO TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 25497 CANCELLO TERRACE have a pool?
No, 25497 CANCELLO TERRACE does not have a pool.
Does 25497 CANCELLO TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 25497 CANCELLO TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 25497 CANCELLO TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25497 CANCELLO TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 25497 CANCELLO TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 25497 CANCELLO TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.
