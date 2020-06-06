All apartments in South Riding
25484 STALLION BRANCH TERRACE
Last updated June 6 2020 at 5:23 PM

25484 STALLION BRANCH TERRACE

25484 Stallion Branch Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

25484 Stallion Branch Terrace, South Riding, VA 20152

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
walk in closets
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Absolutely Gorgeous 3/2/2 end unit townhome for Rent in sought after East Gate! This immaculate townhome with over 2100 sq ft features beautiful landscaping, open floor plan, gleaming hardwoods through out main level, spacious living room with plenty of natural light, crown molding, breakfast area and well appointed kitchen with granite, 42" cabinets, SS appliance and center island. Upstairs you'll find a generously sized master ensuite with luxurious master bath ,double vanities, a separate tub and shower, plus a huge walk in closet add to that 2 secondary bedrooms to round out this well appointed third floor. The lower level features a lovely flex room, or office complete with its own half bath. All this coupled with an enticing balcony for relaxing or BBQ's on a sunny day and a 2 car garage. Highly desirable location close to 50, 28, 66, Dulles Airport and the Park and Ride.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25484 STALLION BRANCH TERRACE have any available units?
25484 STALLION BRANCH TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Riding, VA.
What amenities does 25484 STALLION BRANCH TERRACE have?
Some of 25484 STALLION BRANCH TERRACE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25484 STALLION BRANCH TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
25484 STALLION BRANCH TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25484 STALLION BRANCH TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 25484 STALLION BRANCH TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Riding.
Does 25484 STALLION BRANCH TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 25484 STALLION BRANCH TERRACE offers parking.
Does 25484 STALLION BRANCH TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25484 STALLION BRANCH TERRACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25484 STALLION BRANCH TERRACE have a pool?
No, 25484 STALLION BRANCH TERRACE does not have a pool.
Does 25484 STALLION BRANCH TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 25484 STALLION BRANCH TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 25484 STALLION BRANCH TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 25484 STALLION BRANCH TERRACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 25484 STALLION BRANCH TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 25484 STALLION BRANCH TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.

