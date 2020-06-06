25484 STALLION BRANCH TERRACE

Amenities

Absolutely Gorgeous 3/2/2 end unit townhome for Rent in sought after East Gate! This immaculate townhome with over 2100 sq ft features beautiful landscaping, open floor plan, gleaming hardwoods through out main level, spacious living room with plenty of natural light, crown molding, breakfast area and well appointed kitchen with granite, 42" cabinets, SS appliance and center island. Upstairs you'll find a generously sized master ensuite with luxurious master bath ,double vanities, a separate tub and shower, plus a huge walk in closet add to that 2 secondary bedrooms to round out this well appointed third floor. The lower level features a lovely flex room, or office complete with its own half bath. All this coupled with an enticing balcony for relaxing or BBQ's on a sunny day and a 2 car garage. Highly desirable location close to 50, 28, 66, Dulles Airport and the Park and Ride.