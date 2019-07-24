25480 CASALE TERRACE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath, 1 car attached garage condo offers everything- Location, Amenities & Nice floor plan**Spacious 1542 Sq Ft End Unit condo Loaded with Upgrades including: Stainless Steel Appliances, Maple Cabinets, Granite Countertop, Gleaming Hardwood Floors throughout Main Level, Oak Staircase, Crown Moldings, 13 x 13 Ceramic Tile in Bathrooms, Upgraded Lighting & Much more**An Energy Star Package for low utility bills are plus**Two Levels, 3 Good Sized Bedrooms, Gourmet Kitchen and Luxurious Baths**Steps to Community Pool & Walk to Harris Teeter, Starbucks, Walgreens, etc**Must See!!