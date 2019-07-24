All apartments in South Riding
Find more places like 25480 CASALE TERRACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
South Riding, VA
/
25480 CASALE TERRACE
Last updated July 24 2019 at 7:41 PM

25480 CASALE TERRACE

25480 Casale Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
South Riding
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

25480 Casale Terrace, South Riding, VA 20152

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath, 1 car attached garage condo offers everything- Location, Amenities & Nice floor plan**Spacious 1542 Sq Ft End Unit condo Loaded with Upgrades including: Stainless Steel Appliances, Maple Cabinets, Granite Countertop, Gleaming Hardwood Floors throughout Main Level, Oak Staircase, Crown Moldings, 13 x 13 Ceramic Tile in Bathrooms, Upgraded Lighting & Much more**An Energy Star Package for low utility bills are plus**Two Levels, 3 Good Sized Bedrooms, Gourmet Kitchen and Luxurious Baths**Steps to Community Pool & Walk to Harris Teeter, Starbucks, Walgreens, etc**Must See!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25480 CASALE TERRACE have any available units?
25480 CASALE TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Riding, VA.
What amenities does 25480 CASALE TERRACE have?
Some of 25480 CASALE TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25480 CASALE TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
25480 CASALE TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25480 CASALE TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 25480 CASALE TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Riding.
Does 25480 CASALE TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 25480 CASALE TERRACE offers parking.
Does 25480 CASALE TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 25480 CASALE TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 25480 CASALE TERRACE have a pool?
Yes, 25480 CASALE TERRACE has a pool.
Does 25480 CASALE TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 25480 CASALE TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 25480 CASALE TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25480 CASALE TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 25480 CASALE TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 25480 CASALE TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

South Riding 3 BedroomsSouth Riding Accessible Apartments
South Riding Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSouth Riding Apartments with Parking
South Riding Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VATysons Corner, VAYorkshire, VAFort Hunt, VADale City, VAChantilly, VARedland, MDForest Glen, MD
North Kensington, MDFranconia, VADamascus, MDAccokeek, MDBrambleton, VASeven Corners, VAWolf Trap, VAStone Ridge, VANeabsco, VALeisure World, MDDranesville, VALowes Island, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University