Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking pool garage

Enjoy this lovely 3 level Town House with total privacy backing to woods. 3 Beds and 3.5 Baths. Located in the East Gate community, close to Fairfax County line, right off of Rt 50 & 28. Large Master Bed, spacious 2nd Bed with attached Bath (en suite) & daylight 3rd Bed & Full Bath on Lower Level. Amazing Kitchen w center island. Community Fitness Center & Pool. Walk to Grocery store, shops and restaurants. Walk to East Gate Park & Ride to Reston Metro. Mininum 2 year lease.