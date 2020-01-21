25347 Sackwheat Sq

Amenities

Elegant 4 Bedroom 3.5 Bath Townhome in South Riding - Renters Warehouse presents this 4 Bedroom 3.5 Bathroom 2 car garage townhome in sought after Tall Cedars Community of South Riding. Finished basement with bedroom, full bath and walkout rec room. Open kitchen boasts granite counter tops and modern appliances. Spacious living area with open floor plan allows for plenty of natural light. Close to shopping, route 28, Route 50, Dulles airport. No pets allowed. $45 non-refundable App Fee, $10/month Utility and Maintenance Reduction Program added to rent, $99 move-in charge/property. For more information and to schedule a showing please call 571.239.0553.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5229631)