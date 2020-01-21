All apartments in South Riding
Last updated January 21 2020 at 12:03 PM

25347 Sackwheat Sq

25347 Sackwheat Square · No Longer Available
Location

25347 Sackwheat Square, South Riding, VA 20152

Amenities

granite counters
garage
playground
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
Elegant 4 Bedroom 3.5 Bath Townhome in South Riding - Renters Warehouse presents this 4 Bedroom 3.5 Bathroom 2 car garage townhome in sought after Tall Cedars Community of South Riding. Finished basement with bedroom, full bath and walkout rec room. Open kitchen boasts granite counter tops and modern appliances. Spacious living area with open floor plan allows for plenty of natural light. Close to shopping, route 28, Route 50, Dulles airport. No pets allowed. $45 non-refundable App Fee, $10/month Utility and Maintenance Reduction Program added to rent, $99 move-in charge/property. For more information and to schedule a showing please call 571.239.0553.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5229631)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25347 Sackwheat Sq have any available units?
25347 Sackwheat Sq doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Riding, VA.
Is 25347 Sackwheat Sq currently offering any rent specials?
25347 Sackwheat Sq is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25347 Sackwheat Sq pet-friendly?
No, 25347 Sackwheat Sq is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Riding.
Does 25347 Sackwheat Sq offer parking?
Yes, 25347 Sackwheat Sq offers parking.
Does 25347 Sackwheat Sq have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25347 Sackwheat Sq does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25347 Sackwheat Sq have a pool?
No, 25347 Sackwheat Sq does not have a pool.
Does 25347 Sackwheat Sq have accessible units?
No, 25347 Sackwheat Sq does not have accessible units.
Does 25347 Sackwheat Sq have units with dishwashers?
No, 25347 Sackwheat Sq does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 25347 Sackwheat Sq have units with air conditioning?
No, 25347 Sackwheat Sq does not have units with air conditioning.

