Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground pool garage tennis court

GREAT PLACE TO LIVE! THE HOUSE LOOKS AND FEELS LIKE NEW!!! BRIGHT & BEAUTIFUL 10+HOME. IMPECCABLY KEPT, WINDOW TREATMENTS IN ALL WINDOS. GRANITE COUNTERS, WOOD FLOORS ON MAIN LEVEL. LARGE MASTER BEDROOM WITH CATHEDRAL CEILINGS & UPGRADED MASTER BATHROOM. GREAT LOCATION, A FEW STEPS TO UPPER SCALE SHOPPING & BUSINESS DISTRICT. CLOSE TO MAIN ROADS, SCHOOLS, PARKS , SWIMMING POOL, TENNIS COURTS, TOT-LOT, SPORTS RECREATION CENTER & MORE. GREAT HOUSE. A MUST SEE!