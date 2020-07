25332 WHIPPOORWILL TER

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

CLOSE TO 2,700 FINISHED SQUARE FEET*4 BEDROOMS, 3.5 BATHS & 2 CAR GARAGE*3 LEVEL EXTENSION ON REAR OF PROPERTY*HARDWOOD FLOORS ON MAIN & UPPER LEVELS*LIVING ROOM & DINING ROOM WITH CROWN MOULDING & COLUMNS*GOURMET KITCHEN WITH CENTER ISLAND, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS & BREAKFAST BAR*SEPARATE BREAKFAST ROOM*FAMILY ROOM EXTENSION WITH GAS FIREPLACE*WALK OUT TO WRAP AROUND DECK*HUGE MASTER BEDROOM WITH SITTING ROOM & WALK IN CLOSET*LUXURY MASTER BATH WITH SEPARATE TUB & OVERSIZED TWO PERSON SOAKING TUB*FINISHED LOWER LEVEL REC ROOM WITH WET BAR, BEDROOM & 3RD FULL BATH*WALK OUT TO REAR PATIO*