25260 LAKE SHORE SQUARE

Desirable South Riding with Amenities.Style & Class is the only way to describe this stunning 2BA/2BR condo. With an open floor plan, this unit has all the updated touches you want -high end SS appliance, granite countertop & modern easy to maintain floors Your covered balcony gives you a front row seat to the lovely lake & fountain features. Spacious detached garage and plenty of guest parking. No DOGS permitted.Current tenant moving out 11/23 and 11/24 so some disruption will be in the unit.