Home
/
South Riding, VA
/
25260 LAKE SHORE SQUARE
Last updated November 26 2019 at 1:15 AM

25260 LAKE SHORE SQUARE

25260 Lake Shore Square · No Longer Available
Location

25260 Lake Shore Square, South Riding, VA 20152
South Riding

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
guest parking
Desirable South Riding with Amenities.Style & Class is the only way to describe this stunning 2BA/2BR condo. With an open floor plan, this unit has all the updated touches you want -high end SS appliance, granite countertop & modern easy to maintain floors Your covered balcony gives you a front row seat to the lovely lake & fountain features. Spacious detached garage and plenty of guest parking. No DOGS permitted.Current tenant moving out 11/23 and 11/24 so some disruption will be in the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

