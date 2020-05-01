All apartments in South Riding
25257 DOOLITTLE LANE

25257 Doolittle Lane · No Longer Available
Location

25257 Doolittle Lane, South Riding, VA 20152
South Riding

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
bocce court
dog park
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
media room
tennis court
Look no further for your dream home! Head to toe, fully renovated, four level, single family home in sought after South Riding with two car rear load garage. New in 2020: freshly stained hardwood floors on the main level; new wood floors throughout the rest of the other three levels of the home; whole house (walls, trim, doors) fully painted; whole exterior fully power-washed; in Kitchen - new stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, on-trend grey cabinetry; four full bathrooms and main level powder room remodeled with new flooring, wall-tiles, vanities with granite counters. Master Bathroom features his and her vanities, gorgeous tiled shower and stand alone soaking tub. Finished fourth level has it's own full bath and could be a fabulous guest-suite, extra bedroom, play area or home office. Fully finished lower level is the perfect space for entertaining guests with a huge rec room, full bathroom and space for storage and an additional den/bedroom. Over-sized, two car, rear entry garage provides extra depth and height to allow for wall or hanging storage. Some of the many South Riding amenities include four outdoor swimming pools, two community buildings, 12 tot-lots/playgrounds, tennis courts, basketball court, outdoor amphitheater area for concerts/movies/events, six miles of asphalt walking/biking trails, bocce ball court, fishing pier, picnic pavilion, dog park, cardio gym! Close to schools, Dulles South Recreation and Senior Center, major commuter routes (50, 7, Dulles Toll Road/Greenway), Dulles Airport, restaurants, shopping and more! You can truly have it all with this one!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25257 DOOLITTLE LANE have any available units?
25257 DOOLITTLE LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Riding, VA.
What amenities does 25257 DOOLITTLE LANE have?
Some of 25257 DOOLITTLE LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25257 DOOLITTLE LANE currently offering any rent specials?
25257 DOOLITTLE LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25257 DOOLITTLE LANE pet-friendly?
Yes, 25257 DOOLITTLE LANE is pet friendly.
Does 25257 DOOLITTLE LANE offer parking?
Yes, 25257 DOOLITTLE LANE offers parking.
Does 25257 DOOLITTLE LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 25257 DOOLITTLE LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 25257 DOOLITTLE LANE have a pool?
Yes, 25257 DOOLITTLE LANE has a pool.
Does 25257 DOOLITTLE LANE have accessible units?
No, 25257 DOOLITTLE LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 25257 DOOLITTLE LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25257 DOOLITTLE LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 25257 DOOLITTLE LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 25257 DOOLITTLE LANE does not have units with air conditioning.

