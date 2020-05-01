25257 DOOLITTLE LANE

Amenities

Look no further for your dream home! Head to toe, fully renovated, four level, single family home in sought after South Riding with two car rear load garage. New in 2020: freshly stained hardwood floors on the main level; new wood floors throughout the rest of the other three levels of the home; whole house (walls, trim, doors) fully painted; whole exterior fully power-washed; in Kitchen - new stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, on-trend grey cabinetry; four full bathrooms and main level powder room remodeled with new flooring, wall-tiles, vanities with granite counters. Master Bathroom features his and her vanities, gorgeous tiled shower and stand alone soaking tub. Finished fourth level has it's own full bath and could be a fabulous guest-suite, extra bedroom, play area or home office. Fully finished lower level is the perfect space for entertaining guests with a huge rec room, full bathroom and space for storage and an additional den/bedroom. Over-sized, two car, rear entry garage provides extra depth and height to allow for wall or hanging storage. Some of the many South Riding amenities include four outdoor swimming pools, two community buildings, 12 tot-lots/playgrounds, tennis courts, basketball court, outdoor amphitheater area for concerts/movies/events, six miles of asphalt walking/biking trails, bocce ball court, fishing pier, picnic pavilion, dog park, cardio gym! Close to schools, Dulles South Recreation and Senior Center, major commuter routes (50, 7, Dulles Toll Road/Greenway), Dulles Airport, restaurants, shopping and more! You can truly have it all with this one!