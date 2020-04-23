All apartments in South Riding
25255 LAURELDALE TERRACE
25255 LAURELDALE TERRACE

25255 Laureldale Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

25255 Laureldale Terrace, South Riding, VA 20152

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
Must See. Would not Last Long. Move in Ready End Unit Beautiful Furnished Condo. Previous Model Home. Turn Key. Beautifully Decorated, Light Filled Condo, Offers 3 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath, 2 Half Bath & 1 Car Garage. Stainless Steel Appliances. Deck Off of Kitchen. Large Rec Room in the Basement with Wet Bar and Walk out. Rent Includes Monthly House Cleaning. Upgraded Bathrooms, Glooming Wood Floors. Very Clean & Well Maintained House. Looks Like a Model Home. Great Location. Close to Route 50, Loudoun County Parkway, Route 28, Dulles Toll Road, Dulles Airport, Shopping Centers, Restaurants. Community Center Right Across, Out Door Pool, Fitness Center. Beautiful View of Water Pong & Gazebo.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25255 LAURELDALE TERRACE have any available units?
25255 LAURELDALE TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Riding, VA.
What amenities does 25255 LAURELDALE TERRACE have?
Some of 25255 LAURELDALE TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25255 LAURELDALE TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
25255 LAURELDALE TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25255 LAURELDALE TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 25255 LAURELDALE TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Riding.
Does 25255 LAURELDALE TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 25255 LAURELDALE TERRACE offers parking.
Does 25255 LAURELDALE TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 25255 LAURELDALE TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 25255 LAURELDALE TERRACE have a pool?
Yes, 25255 LAURELDALE TERRACE has a pool.
Does 25255 LAURELDALE TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 25255 LAURELDALE TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 25255 LAURELDALE TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25255 LAURELDALE TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 25255 LAURELDALE TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 25255 LAURELDALE TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.
