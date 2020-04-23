25255 LAURELDALE TERRACE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage

Must See. Would not Last Long. Move in Ready End Unit Beautiful Furnished Condo. Previous Model Home. Turn Key. Beautifully Decorated, Light Filled Condo, Offers 3 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath, 2 Half Bath & 1 Car Garage. Stainless Steel Appliances. Deck Off of Kitchen. Large Rec Room in the Basement with Wet Bar and Walk out. Rent Includes Monthly House Cleaning. Upgraded Bathrooms, Glooming Wood Floors. Very Clean & Well Maintained House. Looks Like a Model Home. Great Location. Close to Route 50, Loudoun County Parkway, Route 28, Dulles Toll Road, Dulles Airport, Shopping Centers, Restaurants. Community Center Right Across, Out Door Pool, Fitness Center. Beautiful View of Water Pong & Gazebo.