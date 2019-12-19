25245 BEACH PLACE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities playground pool

Can't beat the price !!! Almost 3,000 sqft flawless townhouse located on a cul de sac in a beautiful Little River Commons community is waiting for you to move in and enjoy. Open floor plan on the main living area with gleaming hardwoods, ceiling speakers, prewired/TV mounts, a stunning kitchen has upgraded SS appliances, cooktop, double oven, brand new floor tile, 42 inch cabinets, kitchen island and granite counters throughout. Upper level offers Spacious Master Suite with walk in closet, vaulted ceilings, large bathroom and even sitting area as well as new carpets and fresh paint. On the same level you will enjoy 2 other bedrooms with a roomy shared bathroom. For everyone's convenience main and lower levels have powder rooms. Living area off the kitchen opens to a large deck and serene views of trees and privacy. Community offers pool, multiple playgrounds, picnic areas, walking trails, even Montessori school is on premises.