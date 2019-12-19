All apartments in South Riding
Last updated December 19 2019

25245 BEACH PLACE

25245 Beach Place · No Longer Available
Location

25245 Beach Place, South Riding, VA 20152

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
playground
pool
Can't beat the price !!! Almost 3,000 sqft flawless townhouse located on a cul de sac in a beautiful Little River Commons community is waiting for you to move in and enjoy. Open floor plan on the main living area with gleaming hardwoods, ceiling speakers, prewired/TV mounts, a stunning kitchen has upgraded SS appliances, cooktop, double oven, brand new floor tile, 42 inch cabinets, kitchen island and granite counters throughout. Upper level offers Spacious Master Suite with walk in closet, vaulted ceilings, large bathroom and even sitting area as well as new carpets and fresh paint. On the same level you will enjoy 2 other bedrooms with a roomy shared bathroom. For everyone's convenience main and lower levels have powder rooms. Living area off the kitchen opens to a large deck and serene views of trees and privacy. Community offers pool, multiple playgrounds, picnic areas, walking trails, even Montessori school is on premises.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25245 BEACH PLACE have any available units?
25245 BEACH PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Riding, VA.
What amenities does 25245 BEACH PLACE have?
Some of 25245 BEACH PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25245 BEACH PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
25245 BEACH PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25245 BEACH PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 25245 BEACH PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Riding.
Does 25245 BEACH PLACE offer parking?
No, 25245 BEACH PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 25245 BEACH PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 25245 BEACH PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 25245 BEACH PLACE have a pool?
Yes, 25245 BEACH PLACE has a pool.
Does 25245 BEACH PLACE have accessible units?
No, 25245 BEACH PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 25245 BEACH PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25245 BEACH PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 25245 BEACH PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 25245 BEACH PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.

