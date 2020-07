Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Amazing 2 bed 2 bath condo on the lake! Spacious open floor plan with an updated kitchen, wood floors, fireplace, large windows, and views of the lake. Private balcony. Bedrooms are on opposite sides of the unit. Master bathroom has dual vanities and closets, french doors to your den/sun room. One car garage. Don't miss it!