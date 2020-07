Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground garage

Beautiful Hardwood Floors in main Level Spacious Bedrooms, Lots of Natural light, Large Kitchen with family room. Great view to Tot Lots Play Ground from your deck, Open your deck and walk to Play Ground, Large Basement No bathroom in basement, Laundry in Bedroom level. Great walking trails in community. Available march 1st Great Location , close to route 50, and other major roads.