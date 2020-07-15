25222 WHIPPOORWILL TERRACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous, Spacious, and Recently upgraded End-Unit townhouse! Overlooks beautiful sunsets. 3 bedrooms, 2 full and 2 half bathrooms. Newly finished Office on Main Level, Brand New Built-In Entertainment Center. 2 car spacious garage with lots of additional storage area. Bay windows. Storm Door with sliding screen to allow fresh air. High vaulted ceilings. Stainless Steel appliances, granite countertops. Entire house freshly painted. Steps away from School bus stop. New beautiful Hardwood Floors. New Washer/Dryer. Large beautiful deck. Large kitchen with island and plenty of cabinet space. Fully Finished Spacious basement with a half bathroom. Landlord occupied. Ready for Move-in on 8/1/2020. No Pets. No Smoking.