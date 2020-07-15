All apartments in South Riding
Last updated July 15 2020 at 5:50 AM

25222 WHIPPOORWILL TERRACE

25222 Whippoorwill Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

25222 Whippoorwill Terrace, South Riding, VA 20152
South Riding

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous, Spacious, and Recently upgraded End-Unit townhouse! Overlooks beautiful sunsets. 3 bedrooms, 2 full and 2 half bathrooms. Newly finished Office on Main Level, Brand New Built-In Entertainment Center. 2 car spacious garage with lots of additional storage area. Bay windows. Storm Door with sliding screen to allow fresh air. High vaulted ceilings. Stainless Steel appliances, granite countertops. Entire house freshly painted. Steps away from School bus stop. New beautiful Hardwood Floors. New Washer/Dryer. Large beautiful deck. Large kitchen with island and plenty of cabinet space. Fully Finished Spacious basement with a half bathroom. Landlord occupied. Ready for Move-in on 8/1/2020. No Pets. No Smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25222 WHIPPOORWILL TERRACE have any available units?
25222 WHIPPOORWILL TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Riding, VA.
What amenities does 25222 WHIPPOORWILL TERRACE have?
Some of 25222 WHIPPOORWILL TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25222 WHIPPOORWILL TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
25222 WHIPPOORWILL TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25222 WHIPPOORWILL TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 25222 WHIPPOORWILL TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Riding.
Does 25222 WHIPPOORWILL TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 25222 WHIPPOORWILL TERRACE offers parking.
Does 25222 WHIPPOORWILL TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 25222 WHIPPOORWILL TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 25222 WHIPPOORWILL TERRACE have a pool?
No, 25222 WHIPPOORWILL TERRACE does not have a pool.
Does 25222 WHIPPOORWILL TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 25222 WHIPPOORWILL TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 25222 WHIPPOORWILL TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25222 WHIPPOORWILL TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 25222 WHIPPOORWILL TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 25222 WHIPPOORWILL TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.
