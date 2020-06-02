25216 WHIPPOORWILL TERRACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious 24' wide, 3-level Toll Brothers townhome with 2 car garage. Great location in sought after school district. Upgrades throughout, including hardwood floors, open and spacious gourmet kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances, oversized refrigerator, new dishwasher, granite countertops, backsplash, island, breakfast nook. Family room off kitchen with cozy fireplace. Large and open dining room and living room with natural light. Master suite & master bath with upgraded jacuzzi tub and skylight. Laundry on the bedroom level with a new washer. Rec room in the LL with built-in speakers, walk-out access to a brick patio with fully fenced in backyard. New carpet - 2018 and supersized water heater. Also for sale VALO410286