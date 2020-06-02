All apartments in South Riding
Last updated June 2 2020 at 6:16 AM

25216 WHIPPOORWILL TERRACE

25216 Whippoorwill Terrace · (703) 234-2880
Location

25216 Whippoorwill Terrace, South Riding, VA 20152
South Riding

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2400 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious 24' wide, 3-level Toll Brothers townhome with 2 car garage. Great location in sought after school district. Upgrades throughout, including hardwood floors, open and spacious gourmet kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances, oversized refrigerator, new dishwasher, granite countertops, backsplash, island, breakfast nook. Family room off kitchen with cozy fireplace. Large and open dining room and living room with natural light. Master suite & master bath with upgraded jacuzzi tub and skylight. Laundry on the bedroom level with a new washer. Rec room in the LL with built-in speakers, walk-out access to a brick patio with fully fenced in backyard. New carpet - 2018 and supersized water heater. Also for sale VALO410286

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25216 WHIPPOORWILL TERRACE have any available units?
25216 WHIPPOORWILL TERRACE has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 25216 WHIPPOORWILL TERRACE have?
Some of 25216 WHIPPOORWILL TERRACE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25216 WHIPPOORWILL TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
25216 WHIPPOORWILL TERRACE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25216 WHIPPOORWILL TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 25216 WHIPPOORWILL TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Riding.
Does 25216 WHIPPOORWILL TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 25216 WHIPPOORWILL TERRACE does offer parking.
Does 25216 WHIPPOORWILL TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25216 WHIPPOORWILL TERRACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25216 WHIPPOORWILL TERRACE have a pool?
No, 25216 WHIPPOORWILL TERRACE does not have a pool.
Does 25216 WHIPPOORWILL TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 25216 WHIPPOORWILL TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 25216 WHIPPOORWILL TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25216 WHIPPOORWILL TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 25216 WHIPPOORWILL TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 25216 WHIPPOORWILL TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.
