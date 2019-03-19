All apartments in South Riding
25212 DUNVEGAN SQUARE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

25212 DUNVEGAN SQUARE

25212 Dunvegan Square · No Longer Available
Location

25212 Dunvegan Square, South Riding, VA 20152
South Riding

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
Ready to Move in Now! Fresh Paint done! For Rent Immaculate Spacious 2 Car Garage End Unit brick Backs to Woods Front bright light filled Townhouse 3 Levels includes extension for rent in the sought-after amenity-rich South Riding. High 9' ceiling, Hardwood floor on Living Room, Spacious Wide Kitchen with Light Filled Sun Room Extension walkout to large deck over with fenced in yard. Master Bed Room has vault Ceilings, Sitting Area with Luxury Bath with Soaking Tub & sep. Shower , finished spacious lower Recreation Room , Full Bath and separate Den Walkout to rear yard. Walk to Kids Tot Lots. Close to Major Shopping and Dining. Excellent Location. Well Connected Accessible Close to Major Roads Route 50, Route 606 and Route 28 and Dulles Toll Road. 1.5 Miles from East Gate Park and Ride service to Metro Station. Call Today to Tour Today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25212 DUNVEGAN SQUARE have any available units?
25212 DUNVEGAN SQUARE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Riding, VA.
What amenities does 25212 DUNVEGAN SQUARE have?
Some of 25212 DUNVEGAN SQUARE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25212 DUNVEGAN SQUARE currently offering any rent specials?
25212 DUNVEGAN SQUARE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25212 DUNVEGAN SQUARE pet-friendly?
No, 25212 DUNVEGAN SQUARE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Riding.
Does 25212 DUNVEGAN SQUARE offer parking?
Yes, 25212 DUNVEGAN SQUARE offers parking.
Does 25212 DUNVEGAN SQUARE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25212 DUNVEGAN SQUARE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25212 DUNVEGAN SQUARE have a pool?
Yes, 25212 DUNVEGAN SQUARE has a pool.
Does 25212 DUNVEGAN SQUARE have accessible units?
No, 25212 DUNVEGAN SQUARE does not have accessible units.
Does 25212 DUNVEGAN SQUARE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25212 DUNVEGAN SQUARE has units with dishwashers.
Does 25212 DUNVEGAN SQUARE have units with air conditioning?
No, 25212 DUNVEGAN SQUARE does not have units with air conditioning.
