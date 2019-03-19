25212 DUNVEGAN SQUARE

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage pool playground

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool garage

Ready to Move in Now! Fresh Paint done! For Rent Immaculate Spacious 2 Car Garage End Unit brick Backs to Woods Front bright light filled Townhouse 3 Levels includes extension for rent in the sought-after amenity-rich South Riding. High 9' ceiling, Hardwood floor on Living Room, Spacious Wide Kitchen with Light Filled Sun Room Extension walkout to large deck over with fenced in yard. Master Bed Room has vault Ceilings, Sitting Area with Luxury Bath with Soaking Tub & sep. Shower , finished spacious lower Recreation Room , Full Bath and separate Den Walkout to rear yard. Walk to Kids Tot Lots. Close to Major Shopping and Dining. Excellent Location. Well Connected Accessible Close to Major Roads Route 50, Route 606 and Route 28 and Dulles Toll Road. 1.5 Miles from East Gate Park and Ride service to Metro Station. Call Today to Tour Today!