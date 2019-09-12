Amenities

25185 Larks Ter. - Property Id: 27938



2 Car Garage Townhouse (SOUTH RIDING)

FEATURES:

3 bedrooms; 2 full bathrooms; 2 half bathrooms; dining room, family room, den, and large master bedroom (master bedroom includes a separate bathtub)

Carpet on the 3rd level ; Engineered wood floors on the 1st level, hardwood floor on main level.

The house resides in a quiet, family-friendly neighborhood and boasts one of the best school districts in the country

Walking distance from Giant, Home Depot, and a variety of family restaurants; 20 minute drive from Dulles International Airport. Rent included HOA fee.

No Pets Allowed



