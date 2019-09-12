All apartments in South Riding
25185 Larks Ter.

25185 Larks Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

25185 Larks Terrace, South Riding, VA 20152
South Riding

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
25185 Larks Ter. - Property Id: 27938

2 Car Garage Townhouse (SOUTH RIDING)
FEATURES:
3 bedrooms; 2 full bathrooms; 2 half bathrooms; dining room, family room, den, and large master bedroom (master bedroom includes a separate bathtub)
Carpet on the 3rd level ; Engineered wood floors on the 1st level, hardwood floor on main level.
The house resides in a quiet, family-friendly neighborhood and boasts one of the best school districts in the country
Walking distance from Giant, Home Depot, and a variety of family restaurants; 20 minute drive from Dulles International Airport. Rent included HOA fee.
Property Id 27938

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5130748)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25185 Larks Ter. have any available units?
25185 Larks Ter. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Riding, VA.
What amenities does 25185 Larks Ter. have?
Some of 25185 Larks Ter.'s amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25185 Larks Ter. currently offering any rent specials?
25185 Larks Ter. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25185 Larks Ter. pet-friendly?
No, 25185 Larks Ter. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Riding.
Does 25185 Larks Ter. offer parking?
Yes, 25185 Larks Ter. offers parking.
Does 25185 Larks Ter. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 25185 Larks Ter. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 25185 Larks Ter. have a pool?
No, 25185 Larks Ter. does not have a pool.
Does 25185 Larks Ter. have accessible units?
No, 25185 Larks Ter. does not have accessible units.
Does 25185 Larks Ter. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25185 Larks Ter. has units with dishwashers.
Does 25185 Larks Ter. have units with air conditioning?
No, 25185 Larks Ter. does not have units with air conditioning.
