25183 BEACH PL

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking garage

Gorgeous 2,601 sq. ft. Townhouse that features Open Floor Plan 3BD - 3.5 BTH Townhouse with loads of Natural Light, Hardwood Floors in main level. Spacious Gourmet Kitchen with Granite countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Double Oven, island with breakfast bar , enjoy your afternoons in the deck with a beautiful view to woods. 2 car Garage. Fully Finished walk-out level Basement with Full Bath & fireplace . Highly desirable community with access to 40 mile trail. Dulles South Recreation and Community Center, parks, Stone Ridge and South Riding shopping centers, dining options, and more are only minutes away! Convenient to Route 50~great for commuters! SMALL DOGS OK, NO SMOKING.