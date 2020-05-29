All apartments in South Riding
Last updated May 29 2020 at 12:17 PM

25177 Beach Pl

25177 Beach Place · No Longer Available
Location

25177 Beach Place, South Riding, VA 20152

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
playground
25177 Beach Pl Available 07/18/20 Previous Builder-Model, 3BR End-Unit Townhome in Chantilly! - Beautiful 3BR end-Unit Brick Townhome in Little River Commons*Previously builders model, decked out top to bottom with details & upgrades through every step of this lovely home! Upscale 3-piece trim moldings & chair rail, gleaming hardwood floors, recess lighting, built-in surround sound all 3 levels & designer touches throughout! Full of natural sunlight, open & bright floor plan with formal spacious living room, columns separating dining room with palladian windows* HUGE Gourmet kitchen with granite counters, backsplash, stainless steel appliances, ample cabinetry & island*Family room off kitchen + bonus sunroom extension leads to large trex deck backing to trees*Spacious Master suite with sitting area, walk in closet, upscale trim & bath with jetted soaking tub & walk in shower with seat! 2 additional nicely sized bedrooms upstairs share 2nd full bath*Fully finished walk-out basement with cozy fireplace & additional full bathroom could be used as a bedroom, den or rec room*Corner lot offers privacy with treed views*Community features Tot Lots, athletic fields, walking trails & ponds! TENANTS ALLOWING SHOWINGS*VISITORS MUST WEAR PROTECTIVE GEAR & REMOVE SHOES*PHOTOS & VIRTUAL TOUR WILL BE ADDED TO LISTING 5.21.20*HOME WILL BE PROFESSIONALLY CLEANED BY 7.15.20*

*AVAILABLE 7.17.20*

*This home is professionally managed by Chambers Theory Property Management.
*Please contact Heather P for details on viewing & applying for this home.
*HeatherP@chamberstheory.com or call 703.302.0346

(RLNE5803780)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25177 Beach Pl have any available units?
25177 Beach Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Riding, VA.
What amenities does 25177 Beach Pl have?
Some of 25177 Beach Pl's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25177 Beach Pl currently offering any rent specials?
25177 Beach Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25177 Beach Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 25177 Beach Pl is pet friendly.
Does 25177 Beach Pl offer parking?
No, 25177 Beach Pl does not offer parking.
Does 25177 Beach Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25177 Beach Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25177 Beach Pl have a pool?
No, 25177 Beach Pl does not have a pool.
Does 25177 Beach Pl have accessible units?
No, 25177 Beach Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 25177 Beach Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 25177 Beach Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 25177 Beach Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 25177 Beach Pl does not have units with air conditioning.

