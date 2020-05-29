Amenities

25177 Beach Pl Available 07/18/20 Previous Builder-Model, 3BR End-Unit Townhome in Chantilly! - Beautiful 3BR end-Unit Brick Townhome in Little River Commons*Previously builders model, decked out top to bottom with details & upgrades through every step of this lovely home! Upscale 3-piece trim moldings & chair rail, gleaming hardwood floors, recess lighting, built-in surround sound all 3 levels & designer touches throughout! Full of natural sunlight, open & bright floor plan with formal spacious living room, columns separating dining room with palladian windows* HUGE Gourmet kitchen with granite counters, backsplash, stainless steel appliances, ample cabinetry & island*Family room off kitchen + bonus sunroom extension leads to large trex deck backing to trees*Spacious Master suite with sitting area, walk in closet, upscale trim & bath with jetted soaking tub & walk in shower with seat! 2 additional nicely sized bedrooms upstairs share 2nd full bath*Fully finished walk-out basement with cozy fireplace & additional full bathroom could be used as a bedroom, den or rec room*Corner lot offers privacy with treed views*Community features Tot Lots, athletic fields, walking trails & ponds! TENANTS ALLOWING SHOWINGS*VISITORS MUST WEAR PROTECTIVE GEAR & REMOVE SHOES*PHOTOS & VIRTUAL TOUR WILL BE ADDED TO LISTING 5.21.20*HOME WILL BE PROFESSIONALLY CLEANED BY 7.15.20*



*AVAILABLE 7.17.20*



*This home is professionally managed by Chambers Theory Property Management.

*Please contact Heather P for details on viewing & applying for this home.

*HeatherP@chamberstheory.com or call 703.302.0346



