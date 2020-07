25151 Fortitude Terr

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/75def2b09f ---- END UNIT TH OVER 2600SF THAT LIVES LIKE A SF HOME*ALL NEW PAINT COMING TO WALLS*THIS HOME OFFERS A FORMAL LIVING ROOM WITH VAULTED CEILINGS AND A BANK OF WINDOWS OFFERING A WOODED VIEW*FAMILY ROOM OFF LIVING ROOM WITH GAS FIREPLACE AND ACCESS TO THE REAR PATIO BACKING TO TREES*KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTERS/DBL OVEN/TILE FLOORING AND ROOM FOR A TABLE*FORMAL DINING ROOM*SPACIOUS MASTER SUITE WITH VAULTED CEILINGS/WALK IN CLOSET AND TILE BATH WITH DBL SINKS/SEPARATE SOAKING TUB/SHOWER*AMPLE SIZED BEDS 1/2 SHARE A FULL TILED BATH WITH DBL SINKS*NUMEROUS NEIGHBORHOOD AMENITIES/MULTIPLE POOLS, ONE ACROSS THE STREET/GOLD COURSE MEMBERSHIP AVAILABLE*CLOSE TO RT 50/LOUDOUN COUNTY PARKWAY/ROUTE 15*SHOPPING/DINING JUST A FEW QUICK MINUTES AWAY*Short Distance to Dulles South Recreation Center (https://www.loudoun.gov/DullesSouthRecCenter) which has indoor pools , basket ball courts and yoga/zumba classes. 1 Fireplace(S) Accessibility Features: None Breakfast Area Built In Microwave Carpet Chair Railings Cooktop Crown Moldings Disposal Dryer Front Loading Exhaust Fan Formal/Separate Dining Room Gas/Propane Icemaker Kitchen Eat In Kitchen Gourmet Master Bath(S) Oven Double Recessed Lighting Walk In Closet(S) Washer Front Loading