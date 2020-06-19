24921 SOMERBY DRIVE.

Amenities
4227 sq. ft. elegant end unit villa in Avonlea with three sides open. Huge living space, upgrades galore! Terrific design w/ columns arched doorways, Hardwood first level, completely finished lower level rec room, wet bar, full bath, flex room! Gourmet kitchen w/granite. Spacious master bedroom with large suite and sitting room and huge walk-in closet. Luxury master bath with double vanity, separate shower and tub. Upgraded bathrooms, Walk-in Closets. Spacious office with lot of windows on Main Level. 2 Car Garage and plenty of Off-street parking. Beautiful enclosed Patio. Steps to shops, amenities. Free access to community center/club, swimming pool, walking trails, lake, tennis and basketball courts, playgrounds (owner pays HOA).