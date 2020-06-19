24921 SOMERBY DRIVE.

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse parking playground pool garage tennis court

4227 sq. ft. elegant end unit villa in Avonlea with three sides open. Huge living space, upgrades galore! Terrific design w/ columns arched doorways, Hardwood first level, completely finished lower level rec room, wet bar, full bath, flex room! Gourmet kitchen w/granite. Spacious master bedroom with large suite and sitting room and huge walk-in closet. Luxury master bath with double vanity, separate shower and tub. Upgraded bathrooms, Walk-in Closets. Spacious office with lot of windows on Main Level. 2 Car Garage and plenty of Off-street parking. Beautiful enclosed Patio. Steps to shops, amenities. Free access to community center/club, swimming pool, walking trails, lake, tennis and basketball courts, playgrounds (owner pays HOA).