All apartments in South Riding
Find more places like
24921 SOMERBY DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
South Riding, VA
/
24921 SOMERBY DRIVE
Last updated June 19 2020 at 8:21 PM

24921 SOMERBY DRIVE

24921 Somersby Drive · (888) 838-9044
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
South Riding
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

24921 Somersby Drive, South Riding, VA 20152

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$3,300

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 4427 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
4227 sq. ft. elegant end unit villa in Avonlea with three sides open. Huge living space, upgrades galore! Terrific design w/ columns arched doorways, Hardwood first level, completely finished lower level rec room, wet bar, full bath, flex room! Gourmet kitchen w/granite. Spacious master bedroom with large suite and sitting room and huge walk-in closet. Luxury master bath with double vanity, separate shower and tub. Upgraded bathrooms, Walk-in Closets. Spacious office with lot of windows on Main Level. 2 Car Garage and plenty of Off-street parking. Beautiful enclosed Patio. Steps to shops, amenities. Free access to community center/club, swimming pool, walking trails, lake, tennis and basketball courts, playgrounds (owner pays HOA).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 24921 SOMERBY DRIVE have any available units?
24921 SOMERBY DRIVE has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 24921 SOMERBY DRIVE have?
Some of 24921 SOMERBY DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24921 SOMERBY DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
24921 SOMERBY DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24921 SOMERBY DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 24921 SOMERBY DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Riding.
Does 24921 SOMERBY DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 24921 SOMERBY DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 24921 SOMERBY DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24921 SOMERBY DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24921 SOMERBY DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 24921 SOMERBY DRIVE has a pool.
Does 24921 SOMERBY DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 24921 SOMERBY DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 24921 SOMERBY DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 24921 SOMERBY DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 24921 SOMERBY DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 24921 SOMERBY DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

South Riding 3 BedroomsSouth Riding Accessible ApartmentsSouth Riding Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSouth Riding Apartments with ParkingSouth Riding Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VATysons Corner, VAYorkshire, VAFort Hunt, VADale City, VAChantilly, VARedland, MDForest Glen, MDNorth Kensington, MDFranconia, VADamascus, MDAccokeek, MDBrambleton, VASeven Corners, VAWolf Trap, VAStone Ridge, VANeabsco, VALeisure World, MDDranesville, VALowes Island, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican UniversityCatholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University