Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly all utils included parking furnished

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Furnished 3 Bedroom 1 bathroom basement apartment home for rent in Munson Hill! Close to Baileys Crossing and Seven Corners, convenient to 66 and 495! All utilities included, off-street parking available, long term lease preferred!



Property Highlights:

- 3 bd 1 bath

- All utilities included

- Brand new front load washer & dryer in unit

- Fully furnished

-Pets welcome with additional deposit

- Available now!



(RLNE5392214)