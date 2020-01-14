6015 Kelsey Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage guest parking internet access

Beautiful, Luxury, Four-level, 3 Bedrooms, All-brick Garage Townhome



Elegant marble foyer with coat closet steps up to an open floor plan main-level. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters and table space bay window. Step down large living room with patio doors to upper deck. Large dining room.



Second level has three bedrooms and two full baths. Master Bedroom has large bathroom, two walk-in closets, and access to third upper-level loft/office.



Lower level family room, brick wood burning fireplace, full bath, carpet, patio doors to lower deck, laundry room, large closet and one-car garage with storage room.



Hardwood floors on all three top levels with warm neutral paint for each room. Landscaped front and back yards with two-level deck.



Included in rent are trash/recycling and landscaping. Tenant is responsible for gas, water, electric, and cable/internet. There is permit guest parking.

No Dogs Allowed



