6015 Kelsey Court
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:45 PM

6015 Kelsey Court

6015 Kelsey Court · No Longer Available
Location

6015 Kelsey Court, Seven Corners, VA 22044
Seven Corners

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
guest parking
internet access
Kelsey Court - Property Id: 179014

Beautiful, Luxury, Four-level, 3 Bedrooms, All-brick Garage Townhome

Elegant marble foyer with coat closet steps up to an open floor plan main-level. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters and table space bay window. Step down large living room with patio doors to upper deck. Large dining room.

Second level has three bedrooms and two full baths. Master Bedroom has large bathroom, two walk-in closets, and access to third upper-level loft/office.

Lower level family room, brick wood burning fireplace, full bath, carpet, patio doors to lower deck, laundry room, large closet and one-car garage with storage room.

Hardwood floors on all three top levels with warm neutral paint for each room. Landscaped front and back yards with two-level deck.

Included in rent are trash/recycling and landscaping. Tenant is responsible for gas, water, electric, and cable/internet. There is permit guest parking.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/179014
Property Id 179014

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5374393)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6015 Kelsey Court have any available units?
6015 Kelsey Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seven Corners, VA.
What amenities does 6015 Kelsey Court have?
Some of 6015 Kelsey Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6015 Kelsey Court currently offering any rent specials?
6015 Kelsey Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6015 Kelsey Court pet-friendly?
No, 6015 Kelsey Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seven Corners.
Does 6015 Kelsey Court offer parking?
Yes, 6015 Kelsey Court offers parking.
Does 6015 Kelsey Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6015 Kelsey Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6015 Kelsey Court have a pool?
No, 6015 Kelsey Court does not have a pool.
Does 6015 Kelsey Court have accessible units?
No, 6015 Kelsey Court does not have accessible units.
Does 6015 Kelsey Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6015 Kelsey Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 6015 Kelsey Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 6015 Kelsey Court does not have units with air conditioning.

