6015 Kelsey Court

Kelsey Court - Property Id: 179014
Beautiful, Luxury, Four-level, 3 Bedrooms, All-brick Garage Townhome
Elegant marble foyer with coat closet steps up to an open floor plan main-level. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters and table space bay window. Step down large living room with patio doors to upper deck. Large dining room.
Second level has three bedrooms and two full baths. Master Bedroom has large bathroom, two walk-in closets, and access to third upper-level loft/office.
Lower level family room, brick wood burning fireplace, full bath, carpet, patio doors to lower deck, laundry room, large closet and one-car garage with storage room.
Hardwood floors on all three top levels with warm neutral paint for each room. Landscaped front and back yards with two-level deck.
Included in rent are trash/recycling and landscaping. Tenant is responsible for gas, water, electric, and cable/internet. There is permit guest parking.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/179014
No Dogs Allowed
