3045 Federal Hill Drive

4 Bedroom 3.5 Bath Corner Unit Townhouse on Federal Hill Court in Falls Church - Fully Renovated Light Filled 4 Bedroom 3.5 Bath Corner Unit Townhouse with the Largest Floor Plan In Sought After Federal Hill Community. Refinished Kitchen with Granite Countertops, Island, Stainless Steel Appliances and Marble Floors. Large Eat In Breakfast Area Complete with Wood Burning Fireplace. Finished Lower Level With Hardwood Floors, Fourth Bedroom, Fireplace, and Wet Bar. Sliding Door Leads To Private Brick and Landscaped Patio Completely Fenced by a Brick Wall. Minutes To DC By Route 50, Near Bluemont Park, Tennis Courts, Rose Garden & The Washington & Old Dominium Trail. Approx 10 Minutes To DCA & Within 1 Mile of Shopping, Restaurants, & Commuting. Move In Ready! Won't Last!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4812321)