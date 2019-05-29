3019 Meeting Street, Seven Corners, VA 22044 Seven Corners
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
SPACIOUS COLONIAL STYLE TOWN HOME IN FEDERAL HILL ~ AVAILABLE STARTING 7/19/2019 ~ HARD WOOD FLOORS ON MAIN LEVEL ~ BIG EAT-IN KIT WITH BAY WINDOW ~ TWO FIREPLACES ~ HUGE LOWER LEVEL FAMILY ROOM WITH WALK-OUT TO FENCED REAR YARD ~ DEN/OFFICE IN LOWER LEVEL ~ INTERIOR WALLS WILL BE FRESH PAINTED & CARPETS WILL BE REPLACE BEFORE NEW TENANT MOVE IN. PETS ALLOWED CASE BY CASE WITH DEPOSIT. MAX 2 UNRELATED ADULTS. MAX 2 INCOMES TO QUALIFY. EMAIL ALL QUESTIONS TO: LISTINGAGENT@PROMAXREALTORS.COM
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.
