3019 MEETING STREET

SPACIOUS COLONIAL STYLE TOWN HOME IN FEDERAL HILL ~ AVAILABLE STARTING 7/19/2019 ~ HARD WOOD FLOORS ON MAIN LEVEL ~ BIG EAT-IN KIT WITH BAY WINDOW ~ TWO FIREPLACES ~ HUGE LOWER LEVEL FAMILY ROOM WITH WALK-OUT TO FENCED REAR YARD ~ DEN/OFFICE IN LOWER LEVEL ~ INTERIOR WALLS WILL BE FRESH PAINTED & CARPETS WILL BE REPLACE BEFORE NEW TENANT MOVE IN. PETS ALLOWED CASE BY CASE WITH DEPOSIT. MAX 2 UNRELATED ADULTS. MAX 2 INCOMES TO QUALIFY. EMAIL ALL QUESTIONS TO: LISTINGAGENT@PROMAXREALTORS.COM