Amenities
ADORABLE RENOVATED HOME IN SANDSTON - *Due to COVID19, the first showing for this Property is 7/2/2020
*6 Naglee Avenue, Sandston, VA
*Newly renovated 1000 sf Bungalow in the East End
*Three bedrooms, and 1 tile Jack and Jill bathroom on one level
*Beautiful refinished wood floors and new laminate
*Updated kitchen with stainless appliances, breakfast bar, new cabinets, open shelving, tile backsplash
*French doors to dining area, new fixtures and ceiling fans, new hvac
*Fenced yard with 2 outbuildings
*Off-street parking
*Close to the airport, shopping, restaurants, interstate, and downtown RVA
*Available July 1 for only $1395.00/month
*Call 804-257-RENT (7368)
*CityscapeRealty.net to see more home & to review the Application Criteria
*Mature, well behaved, housebroken pets accepted.
*Cityscape Realty, RVA, represents Landlord only
*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed
*A $295.00 lease admin fee is due at lease signing
*EHO
(RLNE4904202)