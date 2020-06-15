Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

ADORABLE RENOVATED HOME IN SANDSTON - *Due to COVID19, the first showing for this Property is 7/2/2020

*6 Naglee Avenue, Sandston, VA

*Newly renovated 1000 sf Bungalow in the East End

*Three bedrooms, and 1 tile Jack and Jill bathroom on one level

*Beautiful refinished wood floors and new laminate

*Updated kitchen with stainless appliances, breakfast bar, new cabinets, open shelving, tile backsplash

*French doors to dining area, new fixtures and ceiling fans, new hvac

*Fenced yard with 2 outbuildings

*Off-street parking

*Close to the airport, shopping, restaurants, interstate, and downtown RVA

*Available July 1 for only $1395.00/month

*Call 804-257-RENT (7368)

*CityscapeRealty.net to see more home & to review the Application Criteria

*Mature, well behaved, housebroken pets accepted.

*Cityscape Realty, RVA, represents Landlord only

*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed

*A $295.00 lease admin fee is due at lease signing

*EHO



(RLNE4904202)