All apartments in Sandston
Find more places like 6 Naglee Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sandston, VA
/
6 Naglee Avenue
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

6 Naglee Avenue

6 Naglee Avenue · (804) 257-7368
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Sandston
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

6 Naglee Avenue, Sandston, VA 23150

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Naglee Avenue · Avail. now

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 963 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
ADORABLE RENOVATED HOME IN SANDSTON - *Due to COVID19, the first showing for this Property is 7/2/2020
*6 Naglee Avenue, Sandston, VA
*Newly renovated 1000 sf Bungalow in the East End
*Three bedrooms, and 1 tile Jack and Jill bathroom on one level
*Beautiful refinished wood floors and new laminate
*Updated kitchen with stainless appliances, breakfast bar, new cabinets, open shelving, tile backsplash
*French doors to dining area, new fixtures and ceiling fans, new hvac
*Fenced yard with 2 outbuildings
*Off-street parking
*Close to the airport, shopping, restaurants, interstate, and downtown RVA
*Available July 1 for only $1395.00/month
*Call 804-257-RENT (7368)
*CityscapeRealty.net to see more home & to review the Application Criteria
*Mature, well behaved, housebroken pets accepted.
*Cityscape Realty, RVA, represents Landlord only
*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed
*A $295.00 lease admin fee is due at lease signing
*EHO

(RLNE4904202)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6 Naglee Avenue have any available units?
6 Naglee Avenue has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6 Naglee Avenue have?
Some of 6 Naglee Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6 Naglee Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6 Naglee Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6 Naglee Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 6 Naglee Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 6 Naglee Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6 Naglee Avenue does offer parking.
Does 6 Naglee Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6 Naglee Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6 Naglee Avenue have a pool?
No, 6 Naglee Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6 Naglee Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6 Naglee Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6 Naglee Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6 Naglee Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6 Naglee Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6 Naglee Avenue has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 6 Naglee Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Gerwyn Manor
5194 Gerwyn Cir
Sandston, VA 23150

Similar Pages

Sandston 2 BedroomsSandston 3 Bedrooms
Sandston Apartments with BalconySandston Apartments with Parking
Sandston Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Richmond, VANewport News, VASuffolk, VAPetersburg, VAChester, VAWilliamsburg, VAShort Pump, VAColonial Heights, VAHopewell, VATuckahoe, VA
Glen Allen, VAMechanicsville, VALaurel, VABon Air, VAMeadowbrook, VABrandermill, VAManchester, VADumbarton, VAAshland, VA
Bellwood, VASpotsylvania Courthouse, VAPrince George, VAWoodlake, VAEast Highland Park, VAMontrose, VALakeside, VAWyndham, VAHighland Springs, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of RichmondCollege of William and Mary
Christopher Newport UniversityJ Sargeant Reynolds Community College
Virginia Commonwealth University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity