1044 Highland Rd

Amenities

in unit laundry parking recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Salem Schools, 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms - Enjoy this lovely spacious home with 1673 square feet with 3 floors, 2 kitchens, 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. This property is convenient to I-81 walking distance of the Salem Civic Center, grocery store, bank, and hospital. Enjoy upgrades including the bathroom, new flooring, and energy saving windows!! Central ac and heating is great all year around. The laundry room includes a washer and dryer. No pets allowed! Please call Caitlin Wright 540-613-2860 to schedule a showing of this property.



This property rents for $1,675.00 and the security deposit is $1,675.00.



This is a NO PET Property!



The schools are East Salem Elementary, Andrew Middle School and Salem High School.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5619918)