Salem, VA
1044 Highland Rd
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

1044 Highland Rd

1044 Highland Road · (540) 989-4556 ext. 28
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1044 Highland Road, Salem, VA 24153

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 1044 Highland Rd · Avail. now

$1,675

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 1673 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Salem Schools, 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms - Enjoy this lovely spacious home with 1673 square feet with 3 floors, 2 kitchens, 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. This property is convenient to I-81 walking distance of the Salem Civic Center, grocery store, bank, and hospital. Enjoy upgrades including the bathroom, new flooring, and energy saving windows!! Central ac and heating is great all year around. The laundry room includes a washer and dryer. No pets allowed! Please call Caitlin Wright 540-613-2860 to schedule a showing of this property.

This property rents for $1,675.00 and the security deposit is $1,675.00.

This is a NO PET Property!

The schools are East Salem Elementary, Andrew Middle School and Salem High School.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5619918)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1044 Highland Rd have any available units?
1044 Highland Rd has a unit available for $1,675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1044 Highland Rd have?
Some of 1044 Highland Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1044 Highland Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1044 Highland Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1044 Highland Rd pet-friendly?
No, 1044 Highland Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Salem.
Does 1044 Highland Rd offer parking?
Yes, 1044 Highland Rd does offer parking.
Does 1044 Highland Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1044 Highland Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1044 Highland Rd have a pool?
No, 1044 Highland Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1044 Highland Rd have accessible units?
No, 1044 Highland Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1044 Highland Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1044 Highland Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1044 Highland Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1044 Highland Rd has units with air conditioning.
