apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 8:31 PM
13 Apartments for rent in Salem, VA with washer-dryer
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
1918 Mc Vitty Rd
1918 McVitty Rd, Salem, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
2700 sqft
3+ Bedroom ranch style home featuring 2,800+/- square feet of living space with finished basement and two car garage in Salem near Hidden Valley Country Club and LewisGale Medical Center. Available Immediately.
1 of 1
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
814 Yorkshire ST
814 Yorkshire Street, Salem, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1125 sqft
Perfect home for rent in Salem! Property features 3 bedrooms, 1 full bath (1125 sq ft), living room, full basement and fenced in backyard. Property interior in very good condition.
1 of 22
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Ridge Wood Park
918 Ingleside Lane
918 Ingleside Lane, Salem, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1700 sqft
Beautiful Salem split level near the VA hospital - HIGHLIGHTS (This unit has had its carpet removed and its hardwood floors refinished, Some baseboard touch up will be required prior to leasing. Pictures will be updated once that is complete.
Results within 5 miles of Salem
Verified
1 of 52
Last updated July 10 at 06:14pm
8 Units Available
The Pines Apartments
4630 Roxbury Ln, Roanoke, VA
1 Bedroom
$849
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
1038 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1188 sqft
Residents of this community are within walking distance of Southwest Plaza Shopping Center. Onsite amenities include a gazebo, sundeck, on-site laundry and a swimming pool. Indoors, residents have spacious floor plans and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
6 Units Available
Cedar Point Apartments
3157-27 Berry Ln, Roanoke, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,013
947 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,330
1350 sqft
Just west of Mill Mountain Zoo, this development offers a series of in-demand amenities, including ceiling fans, dishwashers, entry closets, pantries, self-cleaning ovens and new kitchens. Floorplans are spacious and open.
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 10:30am
Contact for Availability
South Roanoke
2422 Stephenson Ave SW
2422 Stephenson Avenue Southwest, Roanoke, VA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Charming South Roanoke Two Bedroom - HIGHLIGHTS * Great Location * Off-Street Parking * Hardwood Floors * Large Kitchen * Open Living Room AREA AMENITIES * Close to South Roanoke Dining and Shopping, Mill Mountain, and the Greenway * Near
1 of 71
Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
Deyerle
3834 Darlington Road Southwest
3834 Darlington Road Southwest, Roanoke, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2300 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom plus office, 3 bathroom house in Roanoke. Amenities included: central air, deck, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, yard, and partial gym.
1 of 39
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Raleigh Court
1719 Blair RD SW
1719 Blair Road Southwest, Roanoke, VA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
4500 sqft
Fabulous home! Open floor plan. Renovated kitchen with granite countertops, stainless appliances and oversized kitchen island perfect for entertaining. Screened in porch off living area. Gas log fireplace and beautiful hardwood floors throughout.
Results within 10 miles of Salem
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
22 Units Available
Daleville
The Reserve at Daleville
25 Daleville Lane, Daleville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,062
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,206
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,620
1375 sqft
A Lifestyle of Luxury Discover a new standard of living at the Reserve at Daleville luxury apartment community! The Reserve at Daleville offers state-of-the-art community amenities and apartment features unmatched by any in the area.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 10:38am
13 Units Available
Mecca Gardens
Hickory Woods Apartments
3006 Hickory Woods Dr NE, Roanoke, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$950
951 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,185
1156 sqft
Located in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains, Hickory Woods Apartments provides you with nature's tranquility just minutes away from all areas of the city. You will love coming home to Hickory Woods.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 10:38am
15 Units Available
Mecca Gardens
Glade Creek
3343 Glade Creek Boulevard Northeast, Roanoke, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,220
914 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1167 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1346 sqft
The Glade Creek apartment community is situated in one of Roanoke's most convenient locations, minutes from shopping, dining, and downtown Roanoke. Multiple year winner for Superior Customer Service (Satisfacts).
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 02:00am
Contact for Availability
58 Dove CT
58 Dove Court, Botetourt County, VA
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful two story home for rent! The entry level features kitchen with stainless appliances, dining room, living room, gas log fireplace, Hardwood floors & 1/2 bath.