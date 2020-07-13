/
/
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:17 AM
21 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Salem, VA
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
11 Units Available
Salem Wood
100 Kimball Ave, Salem, VA
2 Bedrooms
$930
885 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Salem Wood in Salem. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
5 Units Available
The Crest Apartments
128 Rutledge Drive, Salem, VA
1 Bedroom
$875
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
855 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,070
1065 sqft
Our apartments are convenient to Downtown Salem and Roanoke College, and inside an excellent school system. Just off I-81, dining, shopping, and entertainment are only a short drive away while still remaining secluded in small town Salem, VA.
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
1918 Mc Vitty Rd
1918 McVitty Rd, Salem, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
2700 sqft
3+ Bedroom ranch style home featuring 2,800+/- square feet of living space with finished basement and two car garage in Salem near Hidden Valley Country Club and LewisGale Medical Center. Available Immediately.
1 of 22
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Ridge Wood Park
918 Ingleside Lane
918 Ingleside Lane, Salem, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1700 sqft
Beautiful Salem split level near the VA hospital - HIGHLIGHTS (This unit has had its carpet removed and its hardwood floors refinished, Some baseboard touch up will be required prior to leasing. Pictures will be updated once that is complete.
Results within 1 mile of Salem
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 9 at 09:01pm
Contact for Availability
Peachtree-Norwood
Northridge Village
5204 Lancelot Ln NW, Roanoke, VA
2 Bedrooms
$725
3 Bedrooms
$895
- (RLNE1855199)
Results within 5 miles of Salem
Verified
1 of 52
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
8 Units Available
The Pines Apartments
4630 Roxbury Ln, Roanoke, VA
1 Bedroom
$849
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
1038 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1188 sqft
Residents of this community are within walking distance of Southwest Plaza Shopping Center. Onsite amenities include a gazebo, sundeck, on-site laundry and a swimming pool. Indoors, residents have spacious floor plans and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 06:34am
12 Units Available
Miller Court-Arrowood
Sterlingwood
2215 Montauk Rd NW, Roanoke, VA
1 Bedroom
$749
611 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$859
793 sqft
Country living and city luxuries have found the perfect balance at Sterlingwood Apartments. Reside in a gorgeous home, surrounded by the beautiful outdoors and a mountain range you can look to each day and call your own.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
6 Units Available
Cedar Point Apartments
3157-27 Berry Ln, Roanoke, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,013
947 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,330
1350 sqft
Just west of Mill Mountain Zoo, this development offers a series of in-demand amenities, including ceiling fans, dishwashers, entry closets, pantries, self-cleaning ovens and new kitchens. Floorplans are spacious and open.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
South Washington Heights
The Cove at Peter’s Creek
3836 Panorama Ave NW, Roanoke, VA
2 Bedrooms
$645
3 Bedrooms
$745
Great Affordable Housing! - 2 & 3 Bedroom apartments in Peter's Creek Road area. Our energy-saving apartments feature double-pane insulated windows and energy efficient heat pump. Great location in a quiet area, convenient to both Roanoke and Salem.
1 of 71
Last updated July 13 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Deyerle
3834 Darlington Road Southwest
3834 Darlington Road Southwest, Roanoke, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2300 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom plus office, 3 bathroom house in Roanoke. Amenities included: central air, deck, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, yard, and partial gym.
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
Hollins
713 Lakeview Cir
713 Lakeview Circle, Hollins, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1100 sqft
2br 1 bath - With Garage - Lawn Care Included - Very Nice Patio Home with Garage in North Roanoke County Mowing and snow removal included in rent. Water also included. -Peaceful, worry-free, and friendly Community, in a beautiful setting.
1 of 6
Last updated July 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
Old Southwest
422 Woods Ave. SW
422 Woods Avenue Southwest, Roanoke, VA
3 Bedrooms
$885
1000 sqft
Upstairs three bedroom apartment with one bath. Great location, close to downtown and greenway. Water is included in the rent. Electric and gas are separate and paid by the tenant. Please contact our office regarding the pet policy.
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
Old Southwest
501 Allison Avenue Southwest - Apt. 1
501 Allison Avenue Southwest, Roanoke, VA
2 Bedrooms
$670
680 sqft
Water and Sewer Included, 24 Hour Emergency Maintenance, Wall to Wall Carpet, All Electric, On Site Laundry, Affordable old SW Location, Cable and Internet Ready, Close to Bus Line, Close to Highland Park Please call (888) 659-9596 to schedule a
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
Grandin Court
2927 Fleetwood AVE SW
2927 Fleetwood Avenue Southwest, Roanoke, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
818 sqft
Great 4 bedroom brick house in SW Roanoke for rent! Property features 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, living room, eat-in kitchen. Main level has hardwood floors and the property includes a washer and dryer. Pets will be considered for this property.
Results within 10 miles of Salem
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
16 Units Available
Mecca Gardens
Glade Creek
3343 Glade Creek Boulevard Northeast, Roanoke, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,220
914 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
1167 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,240
1346 sqft
The Glade Creek apartment community is situated in one of Roanoke's most convenient locations, minutes from shopping, dining, and downtown Roanoke. Multiple year winner for Superior Customer Service (Satisfacts).
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
12 Units Available
Mecca Gardens
Hickory Woods Apartments
3006 Hickory Woods Dr NE, Roanoke, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$955
951 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,180
1156 sqft
Located in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains, Hickory Woods Apartments provides you with nature's tranquility just minutes away from all areas of the city. You will love coming home to Hickory Woods.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
21 Units Available
Daleville
The Reserve at Daleville
25 Daleville Lane, Daleville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,062
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,219
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,620
1375 sqft
A Lifestyle of Luxury Discover a new standard of living at the Reserve at Daleville luxury apartment community! The Reserve at Daleville offers state-of-the-art community amenities and apartment features unmatched by any in the area.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
5 Units Available
South Jefferson
South16 at the Bridges
16 Old Woods Ave, Roanoke, VA
1 Bedroom
$977
553 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,419
825 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Steeped in history, natural beauty, and opportunity, Roanoke offers the best of two worlds: a place that provides all of the amenities and energy of city living while maintaining the charm and personality of a small town.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Preston Park
Frontier Apartments
4426 Plantation Rd NE, Roanoke, VA
2 Bedrooms
$765
Apartments in this pet-friendly complex offer ample space with personal patios and balconies. Community features include a pool and plenty of outdoor recreation areas. Convenient access to I-81 and close to beautiful Read Mountain Preserve.
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
Vinton
223-229 Jefferson Ave - 229
223 Jefferson Ave, Vinton, VA
1 Bedroom
$625
700 sqft
Upper unit one bedroom apartment close to downtown Vinton. Small pets allowed, additional fees and requirements will apply, limit of one. No smoking unit. Second floor apartment of four unit building conveniently located near downtown Vinton.
1 of 8
Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
Walnut Hill
1346 Woodbine Avenue
1346 Woodbine St SE, Roanoke, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
832 sqft
House for Rent - New Listing. This 2 bedroom 1 bath home located on a quiet street in Walnut Hill offers easy living with a mountain view. Newly remodeled kitchen, bathroom and covered patio. Call for more information. (RLNE5667691)