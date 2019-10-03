All apartments in Rose Hill
Last updated October 3 2019 at 10:08 AM

6102 STEGEN DRIVE

6102 Stegen Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6102 Stegen Drive, Rose Hill, VA 22310
Groveton

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
BEAUTIFUL SINGLE FAMILY HOME - READY FOR MOVE IN. HARDWOOD FLOORING. REMODELED KITCHEN & BATHS. FIREPLACE. GRANITE COUNTERS IN THE KITCHEN WITH A LARGE ISLAND. UNFINISHED BASEMENT. LARGE DECK OFF FAMILY ROOM. NICE CARPORT WITH STORAGE CLOSET.

(RLNE5130384)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6102 STEGEN DRIVE have any available units?
6102 STEGEN DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rose Hill, VA.
What amenities does 6102 STEGEN DRIVE have?
Some of 6102 STEGEN DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6102 STEGEN DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
6102 STEGEN DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6102 STEGEN DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 6102 STEGEN DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 6102 STEGEN DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 6102 STEGEN DRIVE offers parking.
Does 6102 STEGEN DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6102 STEGEN DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6102 STEGEN DRIVE have a pool?
No, 6102 STEGEN DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 6102 STEGEN DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 6102 STEGEN DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 6102 STEGEN DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 6102 STEGEN DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6102 STEGEN DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6102 STEGEN DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
