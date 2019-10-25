5835 Lebanon Rd.

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3BR/1.5Bath SFH *SEPT 1* - Renter's Warehouse presents this charming 3 bd/2 full bths single family home in Alexandria available September 1st. This well-kept home features fully refinished hardwood floors, recently painted walls throughout the house, Spacious living room area with plenty of natural light, Huge storage space in the basement. Newly installed furnace. Fenced Backyard, ONLY 5 minutes from Huntington Metro Station, AMC Hoffman Center and Restaurants, Rt 1, I-495 and I-395. Come see your new home, hurry it won't last long. **Very Pet-Friendly** . $99 move-in fee. $45 non-refundable App Fee. Please contact Regina at 703.855.1954.



(RLNE5081211)