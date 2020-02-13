All apartments in Rose Hill
Find more places like 5603 FRANCONIA RD #302.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rose Hill, VA
/
5603 FRANCONIA RD #302
Last updated February 13 2020 at 5:19 AM

5603 FRANCONIA RD #302

5603 Franconia Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rose Hill
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

5603 Franconia Road, Rose Hill, VA 22310
Rose Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
extra storage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
Freshly Painted and move in ready. This well maintained, spacious 2 bed 1 bath home is in a wonderful location. Close to Van Dorn, Franconia & Huntington metros, Springfield town center & Kingstowne. Bright with lots of windows. In unit washer and dryer. Custom walk-in closet in Master bed. Large 2nd bed. Lots of storage space. Enjoy the large balcony off the living room.Tenant pays only for Electricity. Additional storage for this unit in the Basement, storage number "K". Parking number 03-302.Secure building entry. Public transportation outside.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5603 FRANCONIA RD #302 have any available units?
5603 FRANCONIA RD #302 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rose Hill, VA.
What amenities does 5603 FRANCONIA RD #302 have?
Some of 5603 FRANCONIA RD #302's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5603 FRANCONIA RD #302 currently offering any rent specials?
5603 FRANCONIA RD #302 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5603 FRANCONIA RD #302 pet-friendly?
No, 5603 FRANCONIA RD #302 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rose Hill.
Does 5603 FRANCONIA RD #302 offer parking?
Yes, 5603 FRANCONIA RD #302 offers parking.
Does 5603 FRANCONIA RD #302 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5603 FRANCONIA RD #302 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5603 FRANCONIA RD #302 have a pool?
No, 5603 FRANCONIA RD #302 does not have a pool.
Does 5603 FRANCONIA RD #302 have accessible units?
No, 5603 FRANCONIA RD #302 does not have accessible units.
Does 5603 FRANCONIA RD #302 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5603 FRANCONIA RD #302 has units with dishwashers.
Does 5603 FRANCONIA RD #302 have units with air conditioning?
No, 5603 FRANCONIA RD #302 does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Rose Hill Apartments with BalconyRose Hill Apartments with Gym
Rose Hill Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRose Hill Dog Friendly Apartments
Rose Hill Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD
Tysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VASuitland, MDBurke, VAMantua, VACoral Hills, MDIndian Head, MDBuckhall, VASummerfield, MD
South Kensington, MDNewington Forest, VAWest Springfield, VAMitchellville, MDFranklin Farm, VAKings Park West, VALake Barcroft, VAGreat Falls, VAMount Vernon, VAWestphalia, MDKings Park, VAFort Hunt, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America