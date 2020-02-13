5603 FRANCONIA RD #302

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking

Freshly Painted and move in ready. This well maintained, spacious 2 bed 1 bath home is in a wonderful location. Close to Van Dorn, Franconia & Huntington metros, Springfield town center & Kingstowne. Bright with lots of windows. In unit washer and dryer. Custom walk-in closet in Master bed. Large 2nd bed. Lots of storage space. Enjoy the large balcony off the living room.Tenant pays only for Electricity. Additional storage for this unit in the Basement, storage number "K". Parking number 03-302.Secure building entry. Public transportation outside.