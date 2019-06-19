4320 CAPRICE COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

**No longer accepting applications** Meticulously maintained TH available in quiet neighborhood! Fully updated kitchen with granite countertops, marble backsplash, and SS appliances. Bright cherry bamboo hardwood floors on main level. All bathrooms are updated. Freshly painted basement with new carpet has rec room w/ wood burning fireplace and ample storage. Fully fenced in backyard with wood/stone patio is super low maintenance. Short distance from 2 metro lines, I-495, Telegraph Rd, Old Town, & Kingstowne. Bus stops right off Caprice Ct and goes to metro. Very convenient location!