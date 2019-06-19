All apartments in Rose Hill
Find more places like 4320 CAPRICE COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rose Hill, VA
/
4320 CAPRICE COURT
Last updated June 19 2019 at 2:23 AM

4320 CAPRICE COURT

4320 Caprice Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rose Hill
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

4320 Caprice Court, Rose Hill, VA 22310
Rose Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
**No longer accepting applications** Meticulously maintained TH available in quiet neighborhood! Fully updated kitchen with granite countertops, marble backsplash, and SS appliances. Bright cherry bamboo hardwood floors on main level. All bathrooms are updated. Freshly painted basement with new carpet has rec room w/ wood burning fireplace and ample storage. Fully fenced in backyard with wood/stone patio is super low maintenance. Short distance from 2 metro lines, I-495, Telegraph Rd, Old Town, & Kingstowne. Bus stops right off Caprice Ct and goes to metro. Very convenient location!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4320 CAPRICE COURT have any available units?
4320 CAPRICE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rose Hill, VA.
What amenities does 4320 CAPRICE COURT have?
Some of 4320 CAPRICE COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4320 CAPRICE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
4320 CAPRICE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4320 CAPRICE COURT pet-friendly?
No, 4320 CAPRICE COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rose Hill.
Does 4320 CAPRICE COURT offer parking?
No, 4320 CAPRICE COURT does not offer parking.
Does 4320 CAPRICE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4320 CAPRICE COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4320 CAPRICE COURT have a pool?
No, 4320 CAPRICE COURT does not have a pool.
Does 4320 CAPRICE COURT have accessible units?
No, 4320 CAPRICE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 4320 CAPRICE COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4320 CAPRICE COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 4320 CAPRICE COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 4320 CAPRICE COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Rose Hill Apartments with BalconyRose Hill Apartments with Gym
Rose Hill Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRose Hill Dog Friendly Apartments
Rose Hill Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD
Tysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VASuitland, MDBurke, VAMantua, VACoral Hills, MDIndian Head, MDBuckhall, VASummerfield, MD
South Kensington, MDNewington Forest, VAWest Springfield, VAMitchellville, MDFranklin Farm, VAKings Park West, VALake Barcroft, VAGreat Falls, VAMount Vernon, VAWestphalia, MDKings Park, VAFort Hunt, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America