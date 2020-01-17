5508 Inverchapel Rd.

Amenities

RENOVATED 3BR Rambler in private setting - lawncare included in rent! - Renovated 3BR rambler in peaceful neighborhood of Ravensworth*Meticulously maintained home with gleaming hardwood floors & neutral paint colors throughout*Bright & Open Living room with cozy brick fireplace & bay window welcoming lots of sunlight*Dining Room with Modern Chandelier & lots of natural light leads to Kitchen with tiled floors & ample cabinet space*Master Suite with spa-like frameless shower & 2nd bath updated with designer tile*Spacious unfinished walkout basement leads to patio*Door off Kitchen leads to expansive deck that walks down to patio and large backyard*Private lot backs to park land serenity of Lake Accotink Park with treed views*Super convenient location! LANDSCAPING INCLUDED IN RENT

