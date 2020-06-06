206 APSLEY TERRACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Brand New Listing! Luxury Living! Stunning! Sleek finishes through out this 4BDR, 3FB, 1HB townhome. With an over sized 2 car garage .Luxury living in this appx 2100 s/f townhome. Gracious living awaits featuring an open floor plan and gorgeous flooring. All the upgrades you expect and deserve. Gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite, exceptional center island, 42" cabinets and large pantry. Large master suite with his & her walk in closets. Luxury unsuite master bath. Convenient upper level laundry. 2 good sized upper level bedrooms with lovely full bath. The lower level features private walk in access from back entrance and over sized garage. True 4th bedroom, good sized .Lower level full bath. This is a fantastic space that can be used as true bedroom or private office , would also make for a great rec room. The garage is Fantastic! Over sized 2 car garage with enough room to move and park large vehicles. Looking for great wineries , excellent restaurants and charm? You'll find that here. Exceptional schools as well! Access to Franklin Park, featuring miles of trails, a sports complex, pool,playground and plenty of picnic areas. Close to the W&OD trail. Great location for an exceptional lifestyle. Move in ready now! Move into your new home for the Holidays!