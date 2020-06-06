All apartments in Purcellville
206 APSLEY TERRACE

206 Apsley Ter · (703) 318-0067
Location

206 Apsley Ter, Purcellville, VA 20132

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2136 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Brand New Listing! Luxury Living! Stunning! Sleek finishes through out this 4BDR, 3FB, 1HB townhome. With an over sized 2 car garage .Luxury living in this appx 2100 s/f townhome. Gracious living awaits featuring an open floor plan and gorgeous flooring. All the upgrades you expect and deserve. Gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite, exceptional center island, 42" cabinets and large pantry. Large master suite with his & her walk in closets. Luxury unsuite master bath. Convenient upper level laundry. 2 good sized upper level bedrooms with lovely full bath. The lower level features private walk in access from back entrance and over sized garage. True 4th bedroom, good sized .Lower level full bath. This is a fantastic space that can be used as true bedroom or private office , would also make for a great rec room. The garage is Fantastic! Over sized 2 car garage with enough room to move and park large vehicles. Looking for great wineries , excellent restaurants and charm? You'll find that here. Exceptional schools as well! Access to Franklin Park, featuring miles of trails, a sports complex, pool,playground and plenty of picnic areas. Close to the W&OD trail. Great location for an exceptional lifestyle. Move in ready now! Move into your new home for the Holidays!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 206 APSLEY TERRACE have any available units?
206 APSLEY TERRACE has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 206 APSLEY TERRACE have?
Some of 206 APSLEY TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 206 APSLEY TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
206 APSLEY TERRACE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 206 APSLEY TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 206 APSLEY TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Purcellville.
Does 206 APSLEY TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 206 APSLEY TERRACE does offer parking.
Does 206 APSLEY TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 206 APSLEY TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 206 APSLEY TERRACE have a pool?
Yes, 206 APSLEY TERRACE has a pool.
Does 206 APSLEY TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 206 APSLEY TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 206 APSLEY TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 206 APSLEY TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 206 APSLEY TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 206 APSLEY TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.
