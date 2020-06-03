All apartments in Purcellville
203 UPPER BROOK TERRACE
Last updated June 3 2020 at 2:54 AM

203 UPPER BROOK TERRACE

203 Upper Brook Ter · (703) 318-0067
Location

203 Upper Brook Ter, Purcellville, VA 20132

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2118 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Luxury Living! Stunning home! Sleek finishes through out this 4 bedroom, 3 full bath, 1 half bath townhome. This home has an over sized 2 car garage. Gracious living awaits , featuring an open floor plan and gorgeous flooring. All the upgrades you expect . Gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite, large center island., 42" cabinets and large pantry. Large master suite with his & her walk in closets. Luxury unsuite master bath. Convenient upper level laundry. Another 2 good sized upper level bedrooms with lovely full bath. The lower level features private access with true 4th bedroom and full bath. Looking for great wineries, excellent restaurant and charm? You'll find it all here. Great school tier. Access to Franklin Park featuring miles of trails, a sports complex, pool, playground and plenty of picnic areas. Close to W&OD trail. Great location for an exceptional lifestyle. Move in ready now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 203 UPPER BROOK TERRACE have any available units?
203 UPPER BROOK TERRACE has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 203 UPPER BROOK TERRACE have?
Some of 203 UPPER BROOK TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 203 UPPER BROOK TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
203 UPPER BROOK TERRACE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 203 UPPER BROOK TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 203 UPPER BROOK TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Purcellville.
Does 203 UPPER BROOK TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 203 UPPER BROOK TERRACE does offer parking.
Does 203 UPPER BROOK TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 203 UPPER BROOK TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 203 UPPER BROOK TERRACE have a pool?
Yes, 203 UPPER BROOK TERRACE has a pool.
Does 203 UPPER BROOK TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 203 UPPER BROOK TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 203 UPPER BROOK TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 203 UPPER BROOK TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 203 UPPER BROOK TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 203 UPPER BROOK TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.
