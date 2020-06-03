203 UPPER BROOK TERRACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Luxury Living! Stunning home! Sleek finishes through out this 4 bedroom, 3 full bath, 1 half bath townhome. This home has an over sized 2 car garage. Gracious living awaits , featuring an open floor plan and gorgeous flooring. All the upgrades you expect . Gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite, large center island., 42" cabinets and large pantry. Large master suite with his & her walk in closets. Luxury unsuite master bath. Convenient upper level laundry. Another 2 good sized upper level bedrooms with lovely full bath. The lower level features private access with true 4th bedroom and full bath. Looking for great wineries, excellent restaurant and charm? You'll find it all here. Great school tier. Access to Franklin Park featuring miles of trails, a sports complex, pool, playground and plenty of picnic areas. Close to W&OD trail. Great location for an exceptional lifestyle. Move in ready now!