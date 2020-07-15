All apartments in Prince George County
6301 Bull Hill Road

6301 Bull Hill Road · (804) 863-0001
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

6301 Bull Hill Road, Prince George County, VA 23875

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 6301 Bull Hill Road · Avail. now

$775

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 828 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
DUPLEX COMING SOON IN PRINCE GEORGE! >>>CANNOT LOOK AT OR APPLY FOR UNTIL 7/14/2019<<< - 2BR, 1BA Duplex in Prince George! Living Room, Kitchen with Stove and Refrigerator. Utility Room with washer/dryer hook-ups. Grass cutting included. $775.00/Mo. $775.00/DEPOSIT No Pets Allowed - Section 8 accepted >>>VIEW BY KEY DEPOSIT STARTING 7/14/2020<<< *Availability date is subject to change without prior notice.

*****STARTING 7/14/2020 YOU MUST CALL 804-863-0001 FOR AN APPOINTMENT. ***

Utilities tenant will be responsible for (Applicant responsible to check for deposits when starting accounts):
Electric: Prince George Electric Coop.
Water/Sewer: Prince George Utilities
Tenant responsible for weekly trash removal using services of their choice. (ie: Republic Services, County Waste, etc.)
(FYI - Proof of Utilities, trash pick up & Renters Insurance will be required before you can be given keys-you must print copy)

*KEY DEPOSIT = (APPOINTMENT NEEDED) We require a $20 (cash only) deposit that we will hold and return to you when you return the keys. There is a 1-hour time limit (1 & 1/2 Hours for 2 keys) and Key Deposit Hours are Monday - Friday, 9:00 AM - 3:30 PM. Office Location: 5721 Courthouse Rd., Prince George, VA 23875. We will make a copy of your driver’s license or a photo ID and keep it on file until the property is rented. Anyone 18 or older going onto the property will have to come into our office and get a copy of their ID made, and sign an agreement before being permitted access to the property. Once it is rented we will shred the copy(s).

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2080113)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6301 Bull Hill Road have any available units?
6301 Bull Hill Road has a unit available for $775 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 6301 Bull Hill Road currently offering any rent specials?
6301 Bull Hill Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6301 Bull Hill Road pet-friendly?
No, 6301 Bull Hill Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Prince George County.
Does 6301 Bull Hill Road offer parking?
No, 6301 Bull Hill Road does not offer parking.
Does 6301 Bull Hill Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6301 Bull Hill Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6301 Bull Hill Road have a pool?
No, 6301 Bull Hill Road does not have a pool.
Does 6301 Bull Hill Road have accessible units?
No, 6301 Bull Hill Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6301 Bull Hill Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 6301 Bull Hill Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6301 Bull Hill Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 6301 Bull Hill Road does not have units with air conditioning.
