6301 Bull Hill Road

Amenities

w/d hookup range refrigerator

Unit Amenities range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8

DUPLEX COMING SOON IN PRINCE GEORGE! >>>CANNOT LOOK AT OR APPLY FOR UNTIL 7/14/2019<<< - 2BR, 1BA Duplex in Prince George! Living Room, Kitchen with Stove and Refrigerator. Utility Room with washer/dryer hook-ups. Grass cutting included. $775.00/Mo. $775.00/DEPOSIT No Pets Allowed - Section 8 accepted >>>VIEW BY KEY DEPOSIT STARTING 7/14/2020<<< *Availability date is subject to change without prior notice.



*****STARTING 7/14/2020 YOU MUST CALL 804-863-0001 FOR AN APPOINTMENT. ***



Utilities tenant will be responsible for (Applicant responsible to check for deposits when starting accounts):

Electric: Prince George Electric Coop.

Water/Sewer: Prince George Utilities

Tenant responsible for weekly trash removal using services of their choice. (ie: Republic Services, County Waste, etc.)

(FYI - Proof of Utilities, trash pick up & Renters Insurance will be required before you can be given keys-you must print copy)



*KEY DEPOSIT = (APPOINTMENT NEEDED) We require a $20 (cash only) deposit that we will hold and return to you when you return the keys. There is a 1-hour time limit (1 & 1/2 Hours for 2 keys) and Key Deposit Hours are Monday - Friday, 9:00 AM - 3:30 PM. Office Location: 5721 Courthouse Rd., Prince George, VA 23875. We will make a copy of your driver’s license or a photo ID and keep it on file until the property is rented. Anyone 18 or older going onto the property will have to come into our office and get a copy of their ID made, and sign an agreement before being permitted access to the property. Once it is rented we will shred the copy(s).



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2080113)