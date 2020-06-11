All apartments in Potomac Mills
Last updated June 11 2020 at 12:34 AM

13591 RUSH DRIVE

13591 Rush Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13591 Rush Drive, Potomac Mills, VA 22192

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Welcome Home! Beautiful single family home with LARGE backyard! As soon as you enter the house you will notice the stunning hardwood and ceramic tile flooring. Make your way up the stairs and to your left you have a sun fill living room overlooking your dining room. Make a left and you will see the gorgeous kitchen with granite, stainless steel appliances, and glass backsplash. Make your way down the hallway and to your left a full bath, to your right a bedroom. Keep walking and on your left you will see the master bedroom with attached bathroom. At the end of the haul you will find and additional bedroom which makes 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths on this level. Move down the stairs to the basement and to your right where you will see your HUGE rec room great for entertaining! Off the rec room is your laundry room and storage room. On the other end you will find a half bath and the 4th bedroom or office. Step outside and you will see your back porch and back deck overlooking your fully fenced in rear yard! In addition to the base rental rate, tenant will be responsible for paying a $13 (monthly) charge that will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help save 5-15% the heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

