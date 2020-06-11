13591 RUSH DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Welcome Home! Beautiful single family home with LARGE backyard! As soon as you enter the house you will notice the stunning hardwood and ceramic tile flooring. Make your way up the stairs and to your left you have a sun fill living room overlooking your dining room. Make a left and you will see the gorgeous kitchen with granite, stainless steel appliances, and glass backsplash. Make your way down the hallway and to your left a full bath, to your right a bedroom. Keep walking and on your left you will see the master bedroom with attached bathroom. At the end of the haul you will find and additional bedroom which makes 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths on this level. Move down the stairs to the basement and to your right where you will see your HUGE rec room great for entertaining! Off the rec room is your laundry room and storage room. On the other end you will find a half bath and the 4th bedroom or office. Step outside and you will see your back porch and back deck overlooking your fully fenced in rear yard! In addition to the base rental rate, tenant will be responsible for paying a $13 (monthly) charge that will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help save 5-15% the heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.